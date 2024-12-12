4 Easy Christmas Bakes for Uni Students 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As it gets into the last week of term, everyone is starting to think about the annual flat Christmas dinners, and trying to buy last minute Christmas presents for people. As an avid baker, I love gifting people homemade seasonal bakes, and so not only does the experience of baking bring my friends and I together, it makes for easy and very much enjoyed Christmas presents for family and friends, or the perfect snack food for Christmas parties. In this article I have compiled 4 easy bakes that I have made with my housemates this Christmas season, and I hope they bring you as much joy as it did us!

Standard chocolate chip cookies

ruefig.com/2024/08/20/%20the-brown-butter-chocolate-chip-cookies/

This recipe is my absolute favorite. The cookies always turn out so good, and the recipe is so versatile! For a slightly more festive twist on a fan favourite, try adding the zest of 2 oranges, or double the amount of cinnamon you add. I use this recipe as a base, but it can be personalised to suit everyone’s taste.

Easy cinnamon rolls

These cinnamon rolls are super easy and beginner friendly, and they make the perfect bite sized cinnamon rolls. Again the base of the dough is super easy to adapt, and you can change the fillings to be anything of your choice.

Jane’s Patisserie chocolate christmas pudding cookies

Another cookie recipe, but this one is a chocolate base, and the final decoration makes this the perfect christmassy gift

Vegan coconut polar bear cheesecakes

thelittleblogofvegan.com/2024/11/no-bake-polar-bear-cheesecakes

‘The Little Blog of Vegan’ website is always a go to for baking inspo, because her bakes are so cute and innovative. These polar bear cheesecakes are easy to make, vegan and gluten free, and make perfect desserts for a christmas dinner