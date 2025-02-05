The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

All cinematic releases listed are UK specific.

With the recent release of last year’s Oscar nominations, and the quickly

approaching ceremony, it’s time to look at what film in 2025 has to offer.

January

Saturday Night is a biopic following the original cast of the New York based sketch

show Saturday Night Live. It focuses on the first broadcast of SNL on October 11

1975, its preparation and behind the scenes. The cast includes Ella Hunt as the late

comedian Gilda Radner, Dylan O’Brien as comedic giant Dan Akroyd and Gabriel

LaBelle as SNL producer Lorne Michaels. Released in the US in 2024, the picture

has received mixed reviews – with Mark Asch referring to it as an “unappealing nepo

baby triumphalism”, while Hilary White describes the picture as “tremendous fun” in

The Irish Independent. The much-awaited release is a must-watch, if only to witness

Rachel Sennot’s acting.

February

Our friends across the Atlantic have – like Saturday Night – had the privilege of

watching this already, but Memoir of a Snail is set to be released in the UK on 14 th

February 2025. With voice acting from Succession’s Sarah Snook, the stop-motion

tragicomedy follows the life of an isolated orphan, separated from her only remaining

family, as she makes her way through life, meeting heartbreak and eccentric friends.

Peter Debruge refers to the film as a “stop-motion heart-tugger” in his Variety article.

If at a loss for this Valentine’s Day (and in need for a tear-jerker), a Broadway

screening for the Australian tragicomedy could be the way to go.

March

March will see the release of Disney’s live-action Snow White . Rachel Zegler will

play the classic princess, and Gal Gadot the Evil Queen. With a screenplay co-

written by Greta Gerwig and a leading actress who has stated that “One of the core

points in our film for any woman or young person is remembering how strong you

actually are.”, the picture – released 21 st March 2025 – is set to be a positive re-

imagination of a classic fairytale.

April

Based on Raynor Winn’s memoir The Salt Path , the film of the same title will see

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs as a couple faced with terminal illness and

homelessness as they connect to nature on a year long coastal trek. The upcoming

film – set to release 25 th April 2025 – offers a perspective unlike others on this list,

exploring the natural landscape of the UK and healing that can be achieved through

connection with it.

May

The second Disney live action will be released on 25 th May 2025 – a re-imagination

of the beloved animated classic, Lilo & Stitch , set and filmed in Hawaii. Chris

Sanders is set to voice Stitch, with Maia Kealoha set to star as the head-strong six-

year-old Lilo. The live action should be suitably nostalgic for those graduating this

May.

June

June will see the third-instalment of the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 Years Later.

Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Cillian Murphy – returned after his role in the

first film – and Jack O’Connell, the horror imagines the implications of the rage virus

almost three decades after its initial inception. If the official trailer’s use of Rudyard

Kipling’s Boots is anything to go by, the picture is set to be a disturbing chapter to an

already unsettling franchise.

Release date: 20 th June 2025

July

In the newest addition to the DC Universe, James Gunn’s Superman is set to release

on 11 th July 2025. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as Lex

Luthor, the addition follows Superman’s journey to reunite with his heritage after

growing up on Earth. The instalment is the first to include Superman’s dog, Krypto,

and if trailers are anything to go by should be much more comedic than its

predecessors (super serious Man of Steel comes to mind).

August

Starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, The Naked Gun reboot is set to be

released in the UK on 8 th August 2025, released by Paramount. Liam Neeson will be

entering the world of comedy, supposedly starring as Frank Drebin Jr. – the son of

Leslie Nielson’s iconic character. Very little has been disclosed regarding the

storyline of the reboot, but hopes are high that it will hold its own against the original

(avoiding the disappointment of previous sequels.)

September

September 2025 will bring a new addition to Jordan Peele’s ever-growing portfolio,

as he has been involved in the sports-horror Him as a producer. The film stars

Marlon Wayans and Julia Fox, and will follow a young footballer training in an

isolated compound. While exact plot details are limited at this stage, a film involving

Peele is set to be suitably creepy.

Release date: 19 th September 2025

October

Following the 2021 release of The Black Phone, its sequel – The Black Phone 2 – is

set to be released on 17 th October 2025. Mason Thames will return as Finney and,