The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter.

It came, it rocked and now it has passed. But what exactly was Brat Summer, you ask? Brat, Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, features 15 tracks that look into themes of jealousy, lust, love, and insecurities — all packed into one hour of pure musical bliss.

As Brat Summer comes to an end, students at Northwestern are diving back into their studies during this Fall Quarter. However, just because summer has left doesn’t mean Brat has to leave us too! To keep our inner Brat alive this chilly Chicago fall, I’ve matched Brat songs to your major at Northwestern.

We can’t start this list without our Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences majors. Weinberg is the oldest and largest school at Northwestern, with students having the option to choose from over 28 different programs. Of those, here are our Brat finalists:

“Sympathy is a knife” — Political Science

It’s Charli at her most raw. “Sympathy is a knife,” the third track off Brat, explores how sympathy can sometimes do more harm than good, tapping into insecurities and leaving her feeling trapped in a spiral. Political Science majors know this feeling well. Drawn to the major by a passion for world affairs, they quickly discover the dark side of politics— corruption, conflict and injustice that make the world feel heavy. Like the knife in Charli’s lyrics, this knowledge cuts through the idealism they may have started with, leaving them with the burden of knowing too much. Let’s face it; no one embodies “Sympathy is a knife” quite like them, as they walk the line between awareness and despair. “Talk talk” — Philosophy

No surprise here — the title says it all. Charli’s fifth track on the album is all about the longing for deeper connections and meaningful exchanges, exactly what philosophy majors crave. For those who spend their days dissecting thoughts, beliefs and what makes people tick, philosophy at Northwestern isn’t just about absorbing ideas. It’s about breaking through the noise and understanding what truly lies behind people’s words and actions.

In “Talk talk,” Charli sings, “I wish you’d talk, talk / Wish you’d just talk to me,” a line brimming with the yearning for genuine dialogue. As philosophy majors dive into texts, wrestle with theories and seek to uncover the layers of meaning that make up human perspectives. To them, every new thinker and every perspective is like a new language — each offering a fresh look into what it means to communicate, connect and truly understand one another. So, don’t hesitate to schedule coffee chats with your philosophical friends; they’re all looking for a good way to learn more about you! “B2b” — Economics

No Weinberg list is complete without Economics, which makes up ⅛ of our undergraduate population. “B2b” is Charli’s anthem that hits home for Northwestern Economics majors, who know the feeling of pushing forward in a nonstop cycle of competition and self-improvement. In this track, Charli sings about slipping back into old habits that wear her down, mirroring the grind that Econ students face as they move from one test, internship or job application to the next. It’s all about “back to back” challenges — sound familiar?

The chorus —“back to back”— might as well be a battle cry for Econ majors as they fall into case competitions on Monday, grind through classes on Tuesday and prepare for interviews by Thursday. Charli’s line “building muscle up, repeating it” feels like the Econ student’s life in a nutshell. Each quarter brings a new “muscle” to flex: an extra certification, another club leadership role or maybe that case study you mastered. But like marginal utility, each extra hustle feels a little less satisfying than the last.

Don’t let that discourage you, though; after all this work, you’re looking at a highly paying job with only 80 to 100-hour work weeks. Pretty manageable!

Next, let’s move on to McCormick, home of Northwestern engineering, with classes mostly located in the Tech maze. There are only a few things brattier than your first walk around the building, leaving it even more confused than when you came in and doubling your average step count.

“360” — Computer Science

Charli’s got it on lock! “360” is the fourth track on her album, full of empowerment and innovation that every Computer Science major knows all too well. The title itself hints at a full-circle perspective — just what techies need to navigate the fast-paced world of coding and collaboration. These students are the ones creating seismic shifts in technology, designing software and algorithms that disrupt industries.

Charli proclaims she’s “everywhere.” This reflects how technology has woven itself into the fabric of our daily lives. Just as Charli declares her presence, the innovations born from computer science classrooms are shaping everything from social media to e-commerce. “365” — Engineering

The final track on the album wraps up with a bang! “365” captures what it’s like being trapped in an endless loop. The chorus, “No, I never go home, don’t sleep, don’t eat / Just do it on repeat,” perfectly describes engineering students, who often find themselves caught in a cycle of coursework and studying for midterms. Just like the song suggests a nonstop party, engineering students are constantly “bumpin’” through their hectic schedules, and hitting the library when they’re not in class.

Now, let’s address the chaos at Mudd Library. It feels more like a nightclub than a study space past midnight! Engineering majors, please, do us all a favor and head home for some much-needed sleep! The library showers are definitely not meant for daily use!

We didn’t forget about all our pre-meds! Whether they’re majoring in Biology, Chemistry, Neuroscience, Psychology, Public Health, Biomedical Engineering, or Health Sciences, these brats seem to have their lives mapped out since elementary school. They’ve got a childhood dream of becoming doctors, but little do they know just how intense that commitment can be.

“I Think About It All the Time”

Charli’s track “I Think About It All the Time” captures that relatable sense of uncertainty about the future. She goes into her own existential musings about whether to take that next big step in life. It’s a personal and introspective anthem that perfectly mirrors the thoughts of pre-med students. Pre-med students often feel like they’ll be missing out on the experiences their friends are enjoying while they’re buried in the academic commitment that comes with studying medicine.

The weight of their commitments hangs over them. They’re aware that medical school and residency demand years of dedication, all while watching their friends start new jobs and complete traditional milestones. It’s like they’re in a race against the clock, sacrificing their youthful years for what often feels like an endless grind.

Charli’s song beautifully illustrates the delicate dance between ambition and the desire for a fulfilling life, reminding us that it’s perfectly okay to question our choices and consider the alternative paths we could have taken. So, to all the pre-meds out there, remember: you’re not alone in this journey, and it’s okay to think about what could have been!

Here’s a list of my honorable mentions: