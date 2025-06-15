This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Founder and CEO of the company tippy type, Sara Young Wang from Chicago recalls wanting to return to the corporate world and if she’d have to get rid of her long nails for the sake of productivity in a work setting.

“I find nails as such a form of self-expression through beauty,” Young Wang said. “To have to give them up going into a workplace was disheartening and made me feel like I had to sacrifice a part of who I am to be able to perform in a professional environment.”

Young Wang invented tippy type, the first woman-invented keyboard cover that works as a solution on how to make typing with longer nails easier, avoiding typing with the tips of your fingernails that could damage or lift the breaking of natural nails underneath.

Young Wang said tests during the design process indicated the product helps increase words per minute as well as accuracy.

Before tippy type, Young Wang worked as a career coach, helping people find work that felt more aligned with them.

“It’s a natural core value of mine that I want people to feel authentic in how they spend their day at work,”Young Wang said. “That’s a larger motivation that I had personally, and I feel as though that has resonated with a lot of our community that would also love to have the opportunity to have long nails and work efficiently.”

tippy type calls their community “nail baddies” because long nails aren’t exclusive to one gender.

Young Wang said tippy type is the beginning of providing accommodations in consideration of what feminine people’s needs might be and the goal is to create more workplace accessibility for people with long nails.

“The model that we are in is one where women assimilate to a masculine workplace,” Young Wang said. “I hope for more products aimed at women being comfortable in the workplace, and the option to choose long nails if that brings you joy.”

Chief Marketing Officer for tippy type, Chloe Mae Loop from Chicago said she knew tippy type would go viral when first introduced to it.

“I was very excited because it wasn’t just a prototype when presented to me, but looked like a product ready to go off to market,” Loop said.

Loop said she values harnessing the power of community to help grow a brand, including showcasing customers, treating customers like influencers, and involving influencers.

Young Wang describes tippy type as in a period of rapid growth and scaling

“I would love to expand to other products that will allow more expression, whether it’s through nails or feeling more like you in the workplace,” Young Wang said. “We want to expand our reach as much as possible, entering mass retail, strengthening our relationships with salons, and making more people aware of our product, especially corporate girls.”

Young Wang advises all future entrepreneurs to dream big and when the moment comes you will rise to the occasion.

“I am not going to be the first one to say no to me—which means don’t deny what you are capable of,” Young Wang said. “The secret to my success is I put myself out there. Don’t think there are as many barriers to get what you want as you might think.”

You can purchase the long-nail keyboard cover on tippy type’s website, TikTok shop, and Amazon.

