The Wildest ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theories Ahead of the Final Season

Nine years, three presidential terms, and one pandemic later, the cult-status Stranger Things franchise is finally coming to an end this December. The show has arguably been the biggest pop culture phenomenon of our generation, reaching the increasingly rare status of a true cultural touchstone. The show inspired a revival of ’80s nostalgia, introduced audiences to dozens of new young stars, and made the strength of the streaming model undeniable. We’ll never look at Eggo waffles or Christmas lights the same way again. The final season will be released in three volumes — the first coming out Nov. 26 and containing four episodes, the second premiering Dec. 25 with three episodes, and the final, consisting of just one episode, dropping on New Year’s Eve. The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, have said they don’t want to end the show without tying up all loose ends. So, fans can expect to have most of their lingering questions answered before the show’s end. With more than three years having passed since the fourth season premiered, there’s been ample time for fans’ imaginations to run wild with ideas for what will happen next. So, I’ve compiled a list of the most popular fan theories I’ve come across.

Warning: This piece contains spoilers for previous seasons of Stranger Things.

What will happen to Will?

Will Byers, one of the original main characters from the show’s beginning, has very much been the centerpiece of the show — it started with his disappearance, so it stands to reason that he’ll be essential to how the show finally ends. Naturally, fans are wondering what his fate will be. But that begs the question, “Exactly what role will he play?”

Fire theory

Fire has been a motif woven throughout the entire show. The very first episode features the four original main characters playing Dungeons and Dragons in Mike’s basement. When it’s his turn, Will must decide which spell to cast to fend off the Demogorgon. He chooses to use fireballs to attack the creature. Interestingly enough, the trailer for the upcoming season also features fire prominently. It begins with our main cast in a radio tower listening to a five-second countdown as they wait to “initiate the burn.” A minute later, unidentified figures can be seen aiming flamethrowers at what looks to be an entrance to the Upside Down. Additionally, last season, Nancy, Steve, and Robin used Molotov cocktails to attack Vecna in the Upside Down—an alternate dimension that exists as a mirror to the human world.

Some fans believe that not only will fire be essential to defeating Vecna, but that Will specifically will be the one to wield it. Essentially, fans theorize that Will developed fire powers due to his time in the Upside Down. They believe this because Vecna only reached the height of his powers after being banished to the Upside Down and exposed to the Mind Flayer’s particles. Meanwhile, Will spent a week in the Upside Down and literally had parts of the Mind Flayer inside him! So, it makes sense that Will could’ve developed powers from his exposure. And, based on the suspected foreshadowing the directors have woven throughout the show, many believe these powers are fire-related.

Will he survive?

In the second season, Will struggles against the Mind Flayer’s possession, narrowly escaping death several times. In the end, while the Mind Flayer was exorcised from Will’s body (using heat!) in the finale of that season, his connection to the Upside Down still lingers. Given that the Duffer Brothers don’t want to leave anything unresolved, is it reasonable to assume the season will end with the defeat of Vecna and the closing of the Upside Down? But then what about Will? His connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down is so strong that, to many fans, it seems improbable that it’ll be possible to kill the Mind Flayer without inadvertently doing serious harm to him.

Who will be the major players?

Kali

Lost Sister is an episode from Stranger Things’ second season and one of the most criticized episodes of television in recent memory. The episode was panned by both critics and fans, and received the worst IMDb rating of any entry in the show. The episode follows Eleven as psychic visions compel her to seek out Kali, another test subject from Hawkins Lab (also known as Eight). While her sole appearance is maligned, given that Kali is another superpowered test subject with a vendetta against everyone involved in her experimentation, it seems odd that she wouldn’t make at least one more appearance before the show ends.

Holly Wheeler

But Kali isn’t the only character fans are speculating about. The second episode of the final season is titled “The Vanishing of …” in reference to the show’s very first episode, “The Vanishing of Will Byers.” The missing words are a yet-to-be-revealed spoiler for the character that will seemingly become the next victim of Vecna. Many fans believe this victim will be Holly Wheeler.

In leaked photos from the set of Stranger Things, the actress who plays Holly is photographed next to Vecna. Fans theorize that Holly will somehow be taken by Vecna. This theory is supported by the fact that a new actress and stunt double were hired to portray Holly this season, leading fans to believe that the youngest Wheeler will have a much larger role going forward.

Jonathan

The season’s trailer features Dustin crying into Steve’s arms as well as Nancy sobbing as she washes blood from her hands. This has given rise to one of the most popular fan theories: that Jonathan won’t survive until the end of the season. Jonathan can be seen tenderly clutching Nancy’s hand as he delivers a speech about how their harrowing experiences have bound them together forever. Is this heartfelt speech not exactly the kind of behavior you would expect of a character living on borrowed time? Every season of Stranger Things thus far has featured at least one heart-wrenching character death. Maybe this season is Jonathan’s turn.

After nearly a decade on television, it’ll be strange to live in a world where the newest season of Stranger Things isn’t on its way. Years-long plots, character development, and anticipation will finally come together in what will hopefully be a worthy send-off. Whatever theory you choose to believe, we’ll all finally have our answers by New Year’s Eve.