Madison “Madi” Elizabeth Anderson, a second-year theater and psychology major from Stamford, Connecticut, said she recalled her Unity audition as she walked to her chosen song “Catfish” by Doechi.

“The song was calling my name,” Anderson said. “I got my headshots taken and walked to a table of three people and back.”

Unity is Northwestern University’s student-run fashion show partnering with Snow City Arts, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring and educating hospitalized children through the arts.

Anderson’s prior modeling experience involved helping friends sell clothes on Depop and taking headshots, but nothing professional or editorial.

“In theater, we discuss how anything can be a performance,” Anderson said. “While theater has big domains, a lot of it coincides into modeling as you present yourself as this clean slate that is then used as a vessel for designers to present their work.”

Unity models rehearse weekly for an hour on Sundays or Mondays, led by fourth-year modeling director, Jaida Hill.

“Madi got in easily,” Hill said. “She has a confident power walk, and her forward gaze stood out to me and the modeling committee.”

Hill said she and the modeling committee expect beginners since they are college students.

“The biggest thing the modeling committee and I look for is confidence and willingness to step outside their comfort zone,” Hill said.

Hill said she hopes Anderson and other models step outside their bubble and bond with other Northwestern University students they wouldn’t normally work with.

“I’ve learned to be aware of inclusivity,” Hill said. “As a model, you become aware of different body types in the fitting room and I want to make sure everyone feels valued.”

Hill said this year she will be presenting her first ever design collection for Unity.

“Seeing someone’s ideas come to fruition and seeing them being proud of what they are presenting is the most rewarding part of modeling,” Anderson said. “I learned how to act in a rehearsal space for modeling, it’s a collaborative experience. Depending on the photographer, you’ll get a pose they want and then take your own direction.”

This year’s Unity theme is “Myth.”

“The photoshoot had an ethereal vibe,” Anderson said. “I’ve done a few photoshoots, but nothing so abstract, so I tried to play a siren-like character.”

Alyse Playko, a second-year McCormick student and Anderson’s roommate, said, “Seeing her put in the work and the final product makes me emotional; she gives it her all,”

Playko said Anderson’s driven and passionate personality drew her to Anderson. The two have now been roommates for two years and recently signed a two-year lease.

“I was super excited,” Playko said when she found out Anderson would be auditioning for Unity. “I feel modeling is something she is trying to figure out for herself, exploring fashion, I love that for her.”

Anderson said she definitely sees herself doing Unity again and will take the knowledge she acquired to an outside Northwestern experience.

“The Unity community is so inclusive and welcoming,” Anderson said. “It’s so diverse with different skill levels and a great learning experience for everyone.”

The student-run fashion show was held at Artifact Events in Chicago on May 8th.