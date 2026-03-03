Study Smart, Spend $0

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter yet another hectic midterm season with finals on the horizon, where you study is equally as important as the studying itself.

There are tons of coffee shops in Evanston, or spread around Chicago, but what if you’re not in the mood for a café crawl?

I’m here to recommend some study spots that are both on campus and free.

Hidden gem: The Garage I was debating whether to include this one because I’ve been trying to gatekeep it, but I think the people deserve to know. Located in SPAC on the second floor, the Garage is a hidden gem known only to entrepreneurs and a select few who choose to study there. The Garage also has a coffee machine and one of those cool filtered-water machines located in fancy offices. It offers both couch seating and comfier chairs than one would find in the libraries, and it has private booths for taking calls. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Second floor of Pancoe Pavilion Building (near Café Coralie) I feel like this one is also a hidden gem. I know I said I would do free study spots on campus, and this technically is. That is, until the chocolate almond croissant at Café Coralie tempts you. Located on the second floor of the Pancoe Pavilion Building, which is located behind Tech, Café Coralie boasts yummy chocolate almond croissants, and it is attached to a bunch of seating similar to what one would find in a mall food court. Shepard Basement I feel like the Nest, which is also located in the Shepard basement, along with the fun egg chairs, could be classified as its own study spot, but the Shepard basement is a nice option for those living on South campus. It is open 24/7 and can be accessed through the right door. Go down the stairs and you can find the egg chairs, parchment paper to write your last-minute notes on, study with friends at the long kitchen table, alone in a study room, or with a friend, or at one of the many tables. Additionally, when Drop-In Peer Tutoring happens, it usually takes place in Shepard anyway! If you find yourself stressing, not to fret — there’s a meditation room in Shepard, too. Allison Dining Hall is also right across from Shepard, so you can always grab a snack! Lunt Library I feel like only the select few who have class in Lunt Hall know about this library. I’ll admit, I only found out about it earlier this month when I entered Lunt for the first time. Lunt Library is a great spot to study if you want to study in a library, but are sick of the main three, and if you’re bored, you can always keep yourself busy with math books! Northwestern University Technological Institute Classrooms Past like 6-7 p.m., Tech tends to be empty. There are endless classrooms you can study in, and within the different departments located in Tech, there are tons of study spots too, where you can study free from others. If you get bored, you can always participate in Tech Karaoke. Don’t forget the tables in the area with the vending machines in Tech, too. If you ever crave boba or anything while studying, you have these options too! Kellogg While it may be packed with graduate students and always busy, Kellogg boasts beautiful views and has infinite study spots. You can sit on the stairs, do some people-watching, or sit near one of the “balconies” and study. There’s also a café in case you find yourself hungry for something while studying.

And of course, I cannot fail to mention Main, Deering, and Mudd Library.

All are free, but Main has a café, and Mudd has vending machines, so you may or may not leave with more money than you initially started with. This is not to say don’t study in the libraries (my friends know I love Mudd), but these are some alternatives if you’re sick of the libraries and want to try studying somewhere new!