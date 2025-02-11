The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter.

Let’s be real: long distance relationships suck. It especially sucks when the most romantic day of the year comes around: Valentine’s Day. My own boyfriend goes to school 3,657 miles away, and, on top of that, we brave a six-hour time difference. To anyone away from their significant other on February 14th, look no further. I have compiled a list of date ideas that my partner and I plan on using to still celebrate the special day, even from thousands of miles away. These also serve as great date ideas aside from Valentine’s, if you and your partner are struggling to find things to do on Facetime or want to go on dates again.

Doordash dinner date

As a college student, I do not even own plates to put food on, let alone equipment to cook food myself. Also, since going to a restaurant with a table for one and a Facetime may not seem like the best idea, surprising each other with takeout is a fun and personal way to have an intimate dinner date. Just send each other your or their favorite meal and enjoy talking to each other and connecting with each other. The surprise aspect makes this extra personal because it feels as though they are right there with you choosing the food. You can both even make it fancy by dressing up all nice or decorating your Facetime background to look like a boujee restaurant.

Movie date

My favorite thing to do with my boyfriend when we are together in person is just rot on the couch, eat popcorn and watch a movie or TV show. Even though we are away from each other, we still love to do movie or TV show dates. We are almost done watching the first season of “Scream Queens” together online. For Valentine’s Day, make yourselves some popcorn and watch a romantic comedy together. You can use Netflix Party, screen share or just try to sync the movie up to the same minute. It also allows you both to laugh and talk while watching the movie and gives you something to talk about after.

Visit a museum

Starting during the pandemic, dozens of museums and art galleries have come out with virtual tours of their artwork. The Louvre, for example, has multiple different kinds of tours depending on what you want to see. Facetime or Zoom with your partner and have one of you share your screen. You can pick a museum local to where one of you is, or pick one in a city you have never been before but would love to go. Then, go through the museum together and learn just as if you were on a romantic museum date in person. This is especially fun if you and your partner are both into history or art, as you can talk about what it is you’re seeing and find real enjoyment from it.

Bond through an escape room

Escape rooms probably test people’s bonds the most, and what is more fun than bonding on Valentine’s Day? Escape rooms are great in-person date ideas, and they can be just as great online. There are many different websites with virtual escape rooms, both free and paid, that have you either Zoom or send the link to a person, and then you go through the room together. This is a great way to strengthen your bond and connect while also being under stress.

Ask each other questions

No matter how long you and your S.O. have been together, there are definitely still things you do not know about each other. To connect on a deeper level from far away, ask each other questions. If you are like me and can’t think of anything, there are tons of websites and articles with hundreds of questions to ask. The questions can also come from all different kinds of topics: from the future to academics, to even just funny ones. If even that doesn’t work and you still think you know everything about your partner, make it a game! Try to answer the questions for your partner and see how well you know each other. You can keep the score and the winner can pick the next movie you watch together or something fun like that.

Game together

Now, I am not much of a gamer, but I know tons of couples who will play video games together as a way to stay connected. Whether it be FIFA, Minecraft, or Call of Duty, the advancements in technology today allow you to do things together that feel as if you are right next to each other. Even if you are not huge into video games, you can play mobile games together such as Gamepigeon, Brawl Stars, or Stumbleguys. You can talk to each other over the phone while you play and have fun doing it!

PowerPoint presentations

Making funny PowerPoint presentations has been a trend online for a while now. And while it may seem a lot of work, it can also make for a funny or romantic date. You can take the funny route: each creates a PowerPoint on something fun or nerdy and then presents it to the other. Or you can be romantic with it, since it is Valentine’s Day, and make PowerPoints about each other and the relationship. That also works as a great Valentine’s Day gift that doesn’t cost any money. Either way, it will be fun to see what each other has come up with, and you can look back on these presentations with fond memories once you guys see each other again.