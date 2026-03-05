Shine Bright: Steps to a Glowy Makeup Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am so excited to show all of you my long-awaited, perfected makeup routine! We will be going through each step very thoroughly, so pay close attention ;)

Skin Prep

Step 1: Starting with the most important part of our makeup routine, skin prep! I use the La Roche-Posay Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil. This product is great for all skin types. Even if you see the word “oil,” don’t freak out! An oil-based cleanser is very gentle on your skin and will not make it more oily. Double cleansing is highly recommended, but it’s not in my routine because it can be a lot for sensitive skin. However, a cream-based cleanser is a great option if you choose to!

Step 2: I don’t feel a lot of people do this, but it has been a game-changer in my makeup routine. The Ordinary Exfoliating Toner does a great job at resetting your skin for the day. It can dry you out a bit, but it’s especially important to apply around your T-zone, where a lot of oils and dead skin cells can linger.

Step 3: Now that your skin has been stripped down, it’s time to moisturize! I first apply the Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner, so my skin doesn’t feel so dry. Don’t be shy with this product either; it’s okay to apply a lot!

Step 4: After that, I go in with my La Roche-Posay Facial Moisturizer for the final layer. Overall, your skin should be feeling refreshed and likely a little dewy/sticky, which is perfect! One mistake many people make with skin prep is using so little product (likely because they get the most expensive one). Don’t sell yourself short; use as much as you need!

Note: I don’t personally use primer because I feel it makes my face feel way too stiff, but I’m sure there are primers out there that won’t do this!

Base

Step 5: For base, I start out with the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter as my foundation. While this is a more expensive option, I feel it does the best job for a very glowy and natural makeup look. I also prefer cream/liquid products vs. a matte look! I apply it with a damp beauty blender instead of a brush, which keeps my skin looking hydrated. I apply the product over my entire face, but I try to avoid too much product directly under my eyes, where I put the most concealer.

Step 6: Next up for concealer, I use two products: the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and the Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer. I use the NARS concealer for more spot treatment if I have any noticeable pimples/scars or major discoloration. Then I go in with Tower 28 for major spots on my face. Under my eyes, I create a small triangle with my concealer. Think one end is the inner corner of your eye, then straight across to under the outside of your eye, then a diagonal line toward the bottom corner of your nose. I also add a bit over my eyelids to create a good base for my eye makeup. This may seem like a lot of product, but it’s important that you aren’t too heavy with your application. I also add a bit of the Tower 28 concealer to my T-zone to brighten it up. It’s important not to immediately blend your concealer; wait until it’s partially dry to blend it out.

Note: While it’s drying, I go in with my e.l.f. Brow Gel just so my eyebrows don’t look too crazy. I don’t sculpt or shape my eyebrows usually; just a bit of brow gel offers a nice, natural look.

Once the concealer is slightly dry, I go in with a damp beauty blender again to blend it out. This is more specific to the Tower 28 concealer. In spots where I applied the NARS concealer, I often use a concealer brush because a beauty blender can be too big for one specific spot.

Bronzer, Baking, Contour, and Blush

Step 7: Now that your base is perfected, I begin contouring. I use the Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer as more of a contour. I apply a small amount directly underneath my cheekbones, on the shadows of my cheeks. It’s important to apply this closer to the edges of your face, not all the way down to your mouth. I then trace the top and edges of my forehead, doing small lines with a light hand. I occasionally put a bit on my eyelids as a template for my eyeshadow later. Then I trace my jawline and add two very small lines on the bridge of my nose, along with a small circle right at the tip. It’s very important to do this lightly, because you can always add more later. I then go in with a contour brush, tapping quickly and blending everything upward, toward the edges of my face. For the nose, I will use the very end of my brush to blend it out; sometimes, even my fingers work fine.

Note: For brushes, I don’t get any specific brand; I just find brush packs on Amazon and they work great!

Step 8: I really enjoy a glowy, tanned look, so I apply another bronzer: the Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Transforming Skin Perfector. This is a lot more loose with application. I use a larger bronzer brush and simply go over the spots I previously did. I use a small amount and really blend out my contour if it looks too stark. This helps take away any noticeable lines on your face.

Step 9: In blush, I love a liquid/cream consistency, but it can often be difficult to apply. I switched to the Patrick TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème and Power Blush Duo recently, and I love it. I take my blush brush and put a very small amount on, and lightly tap the very top of my cheekbones. I do this on both sides, layering the blush until I get the amount I like. I’ll also occasionally tap some cream blush on my nose, but I like keeping most of it to the edges of my face.

Step 10: Finally, I use the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder. I apply it on my chin, right above my jaw (underneath where my contour is), the triangle underneath my eye, between my eyebrows, and any other places I feel I sweat on my face. I then let it sit while I complete my eye look!

Eyes

Step 11: I often keep my eye look very simple for day-to-day looks. I use the Morphe ChromaPlus 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette with very basic colors. I begin with a nude color on my entire lid, creating a good base. Then I go in with a slightly darker brown for the outside of my eye, just blending it out for a very natural look. I then go in with a very thin eyeliner brush in the darkest brown to add to my waterline. I sometimes add a very tiny wing at the outer corner of my eye as well. I’ve often been told that if you have brown/hazel eyes, use black eyeliner and mascara. If you have blue/green eyes, use brown eyeliner and mascara. Either way, I think every eye color would look great with either!

Step 12: After I complete this, I curl my eyelashes (I just use an eyelash curler from Walmart) and then add the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara. Trust me, this was all the rage in middle school for a reason; it never let me down.

Lips and Final Touches

Step 13: Now that the eyes are done, I use the biggest brush I have to blend out my setting powder. I finally add my Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, and use my highlighter brush to put it on the top of my cheekbones, inner corners of my eyes, and tip of my nose.

Step 14: My lip combo varies on occasion, but I have a rotating selection. I either use the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner or the NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil.

Step 15: I then either add the e.l.f. Glow Revival Lip Oil, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, or Clinique Almost Lipstick.

Step 16: To finish this all off, I add the e.l.f. Stay All Night Setting Mist. I’ve found this setting spray works great, but if you want a better option, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray has great reviews.

You look beautiful!

I hope my makeup tutorial was a great help to you. I’ve been perfecting it for months ;) Remember, all of these products come in many different shades, colors, etc.! I didn’t list all the specific ones I own, but obviously, everyone has different features and preferences, so I hope you are able to find products that work best for you!