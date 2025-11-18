Reinfluence My Fall Lookbook

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting from the bottom — shoes!

Beginning with my absolute dream pair of shoes: the Steve Madden Astor Brown Leather Boots ($160). Sure, I may have been influenced by TikTok, but it doesn’t make them any less cute. The most perfect shoe to pair with any dress or skirt!

Next up, we have the Sam Edelman Michela Mary Jane Flats ($75). These shoes are absolutely stunning. They come in a wide variety of colors, but my personal favorite is Midnight Blue Leather for this holiday season.

Finally, the most obvious footwear for fall, UGGs. The Classic Mini II ($170) makes your comfy outfits even comfier.

Next up — the outfit!

My dream dress, cute. The Aritzia Swan Dress ($78) is both comfortable and stylish. A perfect blank canvas for all your accessories!

Here comes the heavy hitter: sweaters. Now, as someone who is always cold and lives somewhere that is always cold, I do my research. We’re looking for a balance of warm but not hot, good quality but not itchy, and of course, cute. After narrowing it down, I’ve decided on Aerie. No specific sweater — just all of Aerie’s sweaters. They are so incredibly comfortable and come in the perfect fall colors.

We are in desperate need of the perfect mini skirt to pair with our Steve Madden boots! The Princess Polly Carlena Mini Skirt Multi Check ($45) has the best plaid pattern that matches great with brown leather boots. The concept of mini skirts in fall, I know, is crazy. However, we could throw an Aerie sweater on and maybe some super warm tights. Perfect fall combo.

On an easy day, everyone needs a solid pair of jeans. That’s why the Levi’s 501 90s Jeans ($98) have the best fit. At a comfortable mid-rise, they have the perfect amount of bagginess that pairs great with any top.

Let’s bundle up…

The only way to look cute in this Chicago weather is to have the best autumn coat on campus; no need to bring out the Canada Goose yet. As we know, leather jackets have all the attention right now (for good reason). We’re keeping it budget-friendly; no need to break the bank over genuine leather. That’s why the Pacsun Faux Leather Bomber Jacket ($90) keeps you warm, cute, and richer.

Next up, why have one leather jacket when you could have two! This second option has everything you need: the Princess Polly Solara Faux Leather Shearling Jacket ($119) has adorable fur edges that add a little more warmth.

Last but not least — accessories!

Starting off with a great addition to any outfit: a watch. The Altar’d State Square Face Thin Link Watch ($42) is absolutely perfect. For all you silver girls, the Lovisa Silver Rectangle Roman Numeral Watch ($43) is a great alternative.

To pair with your new mini skirts and dresses, the Noosh Sheer Illusion Fleece-Lined Tights ($38) let you dress up while keeping warm!

On the topic of staying warm, the Altar’d State Charlie Plaid Scarf ($38) has all the best fall colors to match any outfit.

Our final accessory may push your credit card limits just a little. The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 ($295) has great color options, plenty of space, and amazing detail. Obviously on the pricier side, but let’s start making investments!

At the end of the day, you don’t need a new wardrobe — just a few fall staples that perfect every outfit!