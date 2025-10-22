Nobody Does Fall Quite Like the ‘Gilmore Girls’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to romanticizing the autumnal life—pumpkins, lattes, warm colors—it’s hard not to think about the season’s most notable celebrities: Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

We can’t help our orange-hued envy: who doesn’t want to experience fall in the small, iconic town of Stars Hollow, with its gorgeous foliage, uniquely fascinating characters, and theatrical festivals? More importantly, how can we curate the aesthetic of a Gilmore Girl in our own lives?

As a fervent watcher (and re-watcher) of the Gilmore Girls, a proud fan and daughter of a fan (my mother has some steaming hot takes), and a girl who looks her best in the warm palette of autumn, I’ve done my best to make a feasible guide to help you live out your Gilmore Girls fall fantasies as a college student. After meticulous research (watching some favorite episodes), precise concept collaging (Pinterest), and careful experimentation (coffee), I’ve devised a method that is both cleverly alliterative and deceptively simple:

Fits, Foliage, and Focus

1. Fits

The fit doesn’t make the whole aesthetic, but the aesthetic is impossible without the fit. And if you wake up tomorrow determined to live out a day in the life of the Gilmore Girls, the first thing you must do is compile the look.

Each Gilmore Girl has a distinct fall look. They complement each other’s looks, but to generalize Rory and Lorelai’s separate approaches to a fall wardrobe is to miss the point. Rory’s look is a tad more conservative—not in cut or length, but in style. During fall months, Rory is often seen rocking sweaters, low-rise jeans, and plaid skirts. How lucky are we that in the 20-some-odd years since the show came out, Rory’s basic look has come back in style!

Lorelai’s look is a bit more edgier than Rory’s, which is fitting given their relationship and distinct personalities. Instead of Rory’s more academic take on fall attire, Lorelai’s outfits often comprise leather jackets, jeans, and her iconic turtleneck. She doesn’t abandon Rory’s professionalism or maturity but instead permutes those things with eccentric outfits and the iconic leather jacket.

2. Foliage

Seek foliage, always. To live a day in the aesthetic of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore precludes stepping foot inside Mudd Library. Instead, opt for Deering—its big windows expose glorious palettes of foliage, and its architecture is reminiscent of the antiquity of New England and the academia of Yale, both of which are prominent in the show.

That’s not to say you should endure long detours for the sake of seeing more foliage (unless you’re up for that). It’s to recommend that you are cognizant of the foliage and its beauty. During my freshman year, there was one tree in particular where I lived in the sorority quad that was utterly awe-inspiring because of its sun-kissed reds and oranges (if you’ve spent time in the eastern portion of the sorority quad during the fall, you’re probably familiar with this tree—it’s a frequent feature on Instagrams and camera rolls).

Even in places like downtown Evanston, which is more municipal, it’s hard not to notice the foliage—whether it’s kicked up at your feet by small breezes or descending from scattered trees above.

Just by intentionally noticing, appreciating, and romanticizing the colors, shapes, and general fall-ness of nature can help you embody the Gilmore Girls way and create a personal aesthetic for the change in seasons.

3. Focus

One of the biggest benefits of embodying the Gilmore Girls aesthetic is the ability to harness your inner Rory Gilmore: academia, books on books on books, and a commitment to excellence. It’s a way to romanticize the unbearable pressure and workload that’s easy to experience during midterm season (and the quarter system in general…).

When I picture the Gilmore Girls fall, I picture Rory waiting for her bus to Chilton, book in hand. To truly embody the Gilmore Girls this fall, it seems outdoor reading among foliage is a must. For an extra layer, I’d recommend some classic feminist theorists: The Chalice and the Blade by Riane Eisler, The Suffragette by Sylvia Pankhurst, or The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan.

If that doesn’t appeal to you, find new study spaces that help unlock an inner Rory Gilmore. Deering Library is an obvious choice, with its fabulous architecture and foliage (as noted before). And while Evanston is lacking a Luke’s Diner, we’re not short on cute coffee spots to study. Colectivo, for example, has impeccable fall vibes and pumpkin lattes.

Then there’s Mr. Cachito Bakery & Coffee, a recent addition to the Evanston coffee scene. On the corner of Sherman and Grove, with big windows and no shortage of fall decorations, Mr. Cachito has that warm, friendly fall vibe—not to mention their sweet treats!

If you’re craving a waffle or pancake with your coffee and studies, across the street from Mr. Cachito is Cupitol Coffee & Eatery, with all the Luke’s Diner classics—burgers, pancakes, and waffles!

So there it is—fits, foliage, and focus: everything you need to live this autumn as if you’re a regular at Luke’s Diner, an overachieving student at Yale, or an eccentric innkeeper.