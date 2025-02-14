The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter.

Valentine’s Day is a day that is celebrated by many (or not, that’s totally understandable), whether it’s with a special someone, with friends and family or by yourself (that’s ok too!). As someone who has turned this day into Galentine’s Day, there are songs I listen to that remind me of giving and receiving love. These songs come from different genres and contexts, and within each song conveys the message of love from various forms — romantic love, cherishing memories and the joy of companionship. Whether it’s celebrating the cherished moments with a significant other or appreciating the deep bonds of friendship, these songs capture the essence of love and connection, making them perfect for occasions like Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day. So, regardless of your Valentine’s Day plans, here are my go-to songs I listen to during the Valentine’s Day season.

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

“L-O-V-E” is a jazz swing hit recorded by Nat King Cole in 1964. The song is a celebration of its title expressed through playful and charming lyrics. In the song, Cole spells out the word “LOVE” and uses each letter to express deep affection and admiration for a significant other, creating a rhythmic and catchy beat. The song’s old-timey tempo and jazzy swing beat is a classic romantic anthem that I enjoy listening to around this time of year. Although the song is in the context of a romantic relationship, this is still one of my favorite Valentine’s Day songs. Not only is Cole’s upbeat jazzy tune and amazing singing enjoyable to listen to, but it can be seen as love coming from many forms — self-love, love for friends and family or even love for life. So, whether you’re single or in a relationship, you will “L-O-V-E” this feel-good song that uplifts your spirits and reminds you of the beauty of love in all its forms.

“Everything” by Michael Bublé

I’ve known Michael Bublé for his love songs, and although I don’t listen to a lot of his music, his smooth-singing voice in this song screams the love holiday. “Everything” is a heartfelt love ballad that, similarly to “L-O-V-E,” expresses admiration for a significant other. The song captures great happiness about real love, and Bublé sings how this special person brings joy even through the craziness of life. The lyrics use various metaphors to describe how the person is central to the singer’s life, comparing them to a “falling star,” “getaway car” and a “swimming pool on an August day.” The song to me gives off an upbeat 70s or 90s groove that makes you feel like you’re back in an ice cream shop, hoping to impress that special someone. Again, although this song centers on two lovebirds, this is one of my go-to Valentine’s Day songs because of its heartfelt lyrics and upbeat melody. The song is a popular choice for expressing love and admiration for any important person in my life. If we forget the lyrics, the pop and rock instrumentals of this song reminds me of spending time with friends on this special day.

“Photograph” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is no stranger to pouring his heart into his music, and listeners can feel it in this nostalgic track. “Photograph” talks about holding onto precious moments in a photograph, inspired by a long-distance relationship Sheeran experienced. Its descriptive lyrics focus on the importance of preserving cherished memories and emotional connection shared with an important person in life. This has always been one of my favorite songs by Sheeran because it reminds me of reminiscent moments and people in my life that I appreciate. It only makes matters better when the acoustic guitar and piano in this ballad evokes the heartfelt melody and touching words, really making moments feel like a photograph. And ok, this is also another song that touches on a romantic relationship. But still, the lyrics in this song are an ideal choice for expressing affection and reminiscing about meaningful times with people you love on Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s the special love holiday or any time I spend with friends, the moments I create are what I appreciate the most, like looking back at a photograph and reminiscing the good times. So even if you’re single or in a long-distance relationship, the song’s universal themes of love and memories can still be appreciated and enjoyed.

4. Honorable Mention: “Big Girl’s Don’t Cry (Personal)” by Fergie

I know what you’re thinking: How on earth can this song be a Valentine’s Day song? And you’re right, it isn’t. “Big Girls Don’t Cry” is more about personal growth and moving on from a past relationship. However, every Galentine’s plan that comes across my social media feed has this song playing this year. Especially the part where Fergie says, “I’ll be your best friend, and you’ll be my valentine”, adds an interesting layer to the song. While the overall message focuses on personal strength and healing, that particular lyric touches on the idea of meaningful connections. If this song was playing in my Galentine’s plans with my gals, I’d view it as a song that speaks of girl power and loving myself. The particular lyric where she mentions being best friends and Valentine’s can be seen as a reflection of the companionship I appreciate with my friends. The song’s message of personal growth also encapsulates self-love too, one of the most important forms of love you can give yourself.