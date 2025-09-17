My Summer 2025 Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer’s out and fall’s back in—cue the back-to-school rush. Everyone has that one favorite song (or in my case, a million) that captures summer. Whether it’s blasting at a picnic or looping during late-night hangouts, these tracks are tiny soundtracks to the memories I made this summer. But the question is, where is our song of the summer? With debates swirling over this year’s summer anthem, I compiled a playlist that defined my summertime state of mind. Here are my top songs from summer 2025, ready for you to add to your queue, too!

1. “Show Me Love” by WizTheMC

“Show Me Love” has been one of my go-to songs this summer—I’ve had it on repeat since winter quarter. Blending R&B, pop, and electronic with a touch of amapiano, it’s dreamy yet rhythmically grounded. The lyrics are an open-hearted plea for real affection and freedom, a perfect tribute to summer. With its flowy vibe and upbeat rhythm, it’s impossible not to move to. It makes me feel like I’m “up in the clouds with the sun in my eyes,” the perfect summer scene. Thanks to TikTok boosting Wiz’s music, this track has become a true summer anthem. And if you haven’t heard it yet, the remix with Tyla is a must—her verse is unmatched!

2. “White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean

This song feels less like listening and more like drifting. Stripped-down and atmospheric, “White Ferrari” layers soft guitar, airy synths, and Ocean’s vocals into a minimalist soundscape that aches with intimacy. The lyrics move through love, memory, and distance, capturing that bittersweet space of holding on while letting go. I played it constantly this summer because, after coming home from college, it reminded me that as we grow older, time with friends is more cherishable since we’re all busy. It’s adulting (ugh). Still, it leaves me reflective and grateful for every moment. Unlike high-energy summer anthems, “White Ferrari” offers a late-night vibe—haunting, tender, and timeless proof that a summer song doesn’t have to be loud to stay with you.

3. “DAISIES” by Justin Bieber

OK, I know social media is up in the air with Justin Bieber right now, but you’ve got to admit that this is a hit. “DAISIES” has a light, breezy beat with subtle guitar that instantly feels like summer, almost perfect for driving with the windows down or lounging outside on a warm afternoon. The lyrics aren’t overly tied to summer, but the rhythm carries that carefree, golden-hour energy that makes it stick. Plus, the lyrics of “counting the days ‘till I can see you again” reminded me of counting the days till I can see my hometown friends again and summer itself.

4. “Moon River” by Frank Ocean

I don’t know why I’m having a Frank Ocean summer this year, but I’m starting to become a fan of his music. “Moon River” is his cover of the classic song performed by Audrey Hepburn about longing and chasing dreams, with a slow, melodic rhythm similar to “White Ferrari”, and I especially love the background vocals. I replayed it a lot this summer while interning at my local radio station, and the line “We’re all chasin’ after our ends” hits hard. It reminds me of chasing my dreams this summer since I accomplished a lot in my journalism internship that I’m proud of.

5. “LUV IT & IDK Y” by Cuauhtli Day

“LUV IT & IDK Y” by Cuauhtli is a tender yet edgy single about passion and pain from his album Wisdom & Wine. Cuauhtli, an artist from my hometown, roots his music in healing, community, and ancestral spirit. I first met him while producing a radio episode where he was a guest, and later I heard him perform this track at my neighborhood’s annual street festival. The upbeat instrumentals and driving drum and trumpet rhythm had me bopping my head, reminding me of summertime’s natural sounds—like being outside in sunflower fields. It’s the kind of song that makes you “luv it and not know Y!”

6. “Feels” by Calvin Harris, ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

“Feels” is a bright, funky reggae-pop groove with playful lyrics that make you want to dance barefoot in the grass (me, at least). It’s the kind of song you’d hear at a teen beach party—groovy, carefree, and perfect for summer. I’ve always loved it, but this year it felt extra special since it played often during music breaks at my radio internship. I still remember my cohort and I jamming to it in the studio, making it a core memory of the summer. With Pharrell’s smooth vocals, Katy Perry’s catchy chorus, and Big Sean’s fun verse, the track isn’t overly deep—but that’s the point. Sometimes the best summer songs just make you feel good. So, ‘don’t be afraid to catch feels’ with this one.

7. “SMALL TOWN STATE OF MIND” by Niko Moon

Before I begin, I’ll admit country isn’t usually my favorite genre—but with its pop elements and chill upbeat vibe, I’ll let this one slide. “SMALL TOWN STATE OF MIND” is about slowing down, pausing city life, and reconnecting with simplicity and home. It paints small-town scenes in a nostalgic, relatable way that, even as someone from the Twin Cities, reminds me of how close-knit my hometown feels. The sunny instrumentals make it perfect for summer—like sunshine streaming through a window or for a chill kickback with friends outdoors. “Just layin’ it back and catchin’ a buzz” is the kind of summer vibe that gives you that ‘down-home feelin’ I hope listeners feel when they’re back home for the summer.

Honorable Mentions

Here are some songs that didn’t make my main list—or I didn’t listen to as much this year—but I’ve enjoyed them in past summers, and they still give off major summer vibes. Hope you catch them too!

“Champagne Coast” by Blood Orange

“Chemical” by Post Malone

“Control” by One Direction

“Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino

“Good Life” by OneRepublic

“Good Old Days” by Macklemore and Kesha

“Heatstroke” by Khalid

“Hell N Back” by Bakar

“I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

“Just A Cloud Away” by Pharrell Williams

“Lady Killers 11” (slowed) by G-EAZY

“Long Hot Summer” by Keith Urban

“No Fears” by DeJ Loaf

“Outta My Head” by Khalid

“Pacific Coast Highway” by The Hip Abduction ft. Trevor Hall

“PARADISE” by Niko Moon

“Saturday Nights” by Khalid

“Spotless Mind” by Jhené Aiko

“The Thrill” by Wiz Khalifa and Empire Of The Sun