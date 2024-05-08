Every year as the weather gets warmer and the school year comes to an end, the amount of movies being released begins to skyrocket. I’ve probably seen a billion ads for new movies coming out this spring. Some look great, while others have people a bit skeptical. Here’s some new titles getting lots of buzz you might consider watching soon.
- Challengers – released april 26
-
Directed by: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
From the way people are reacting, this seems like a must-see. This romantic tennis drama grossed $15 million in its opening weekend, and has since surpassed Call Me by Your Name and become Luca Guadagnino’s top grossing film.
- turtles all the way down – released may 2
-
Directed by: Hannah Marks
Starring: Isabela Merced, Felix Mallard, Cree Cicchino
Another adaptation of a John Green novel, subsequent to The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Let it Snow! This book-turned-film centers around a teenage girl with obsessive compulsive disorder and her romance with her childhood crush.
- the fall guy – released may 3
-
Directed by: David Leitch
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt
This action-packed mystery is more than just about a stuntman (played by Barbie and La La Land star Ryan Gosling). It’s also directed by a former stuntman, and it prides itself on refusing to use AI or CGI to depict its own crazy stunts.
- unfrosted: the pop tart story – released may 3
-
Directed by: Jerry Seinfeld
Starring: Jerry Seinfeld, Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy… and so many more
Inspired by one of Jerry Seinfeld’s old stand-up jokes, this is a very historically inaccurate comedy about the creation of the Pop Tart. It’s gotten iffy reviews, but the cast is ridiculously star-studded. Some other big names include Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, and Dan Levy. Take with that what you will.
- the garfield movie – releases may 24
-
Directed by: Mark Dindal
Starring: Chris Pratt, Nicholas Hoult, Samuel L. Jackson
Chris Pratt, who voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is now voicing Garfield! In this movie, the famous orange cat reunites with his father and gets involved in a heist. Also, Snoop Dogg is in it as “Snoop Cat.”
- furiosa: a mad max saga – releases may 24
-
Directed by: George Miller
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Quaden Bayles
This is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which won six Oscars and grossed a whopping $380.4 million worldwide. So, suffice it to say, people have very high expectations!
- young woman and the sea – releases may 31
-
Directed by: Joachim Rønning
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Lily James, Lilly Aspell
This is based on a true story (and should be more historically accurate than the Pop Tarts movie). It’s about Trudy Ederle and how she became the first woman ever to swim across the English Channel.
- inside out 2 – releases june 14
-
Directed by: Kelsey Mann
Starring: Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale
Like the first movie, this personifies a young girl’s emotions. Only, now that she’s gotten older, she has four new emotions living in her head: anxiety, envy, embarrassment, and ennui.