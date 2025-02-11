This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter.

Entering the month of February, it’s time to start planning your Galentine’s Day celebration with friends. Galentine’s Day is the ultimate celebration of friendship, love, and the women who make life brighter. This unofficial holiday is celebrated on February 13th. Here are some fun ideas to spend those special moments with the gals you love the most!

Dinner Parties

Give the party a theme beyond Valentine’s Day. Have all guests dress up like each other or their favorite celebrities, etc.

Presentation Night

Everyone shares a presentation such as rating your friends’ favorite moments.

Secret Galentine’s Gifts

Very similar to secret Santa, but your friends deserve flowers!

Charcuterie Board Night

Get creative and everybody brings their own charcuterie board. Someone can bring the chip board, while another brings the dip board.

Movie Night

Galentine’s Day is the perfect night to watch classic rom-coms with your friends such as The Notebook or Ten Things I Hate About You.

Karaoke Night

Show off your secret singing hidden talent by belting out “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

Game Night

The best way to end the night is pulling out a game of cards centered around friendship. The game “We’re Not Really Strangers” is a super popular choice that never fails to bring tears and laughter.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Galentine’s Day is all about showing appreciation for the amazing women who make your life better. So, grab your favorite gals and get ready to celebrate friendship, laughter, and love! 💖