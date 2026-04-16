From ‘Legally Blonde’ To ‘Scandal’: The Fictional Women Thriving In Male-Dominated Fields

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest — the girlies on screen have always been ahead of their time. While the real world was still debating whether women belonged in the boardroom, courtroom, or operating room, fictional women were already running them. From cracking cases to closing deals, these characters didn’t ask for a seat at the table. They pulled up a chair, redecorated, and left everyone else scrambling to keep up. Here are seven fictional women absolutely thriving in male-dominated fields, and the careers they’re inspiring us to pursue.

Law: Elle Woods from legally blonde

Arguably the most iconic example of female representation in male-dominated fields, Elle Woods set the standard for following your dreams without changing who you are. She kept her pink, scented paper and amazing fashion sense while beating her classmates at Harvard Law for the opportunity to intern at Professor Callahan’s law firm. Playing to her strengths (and her knowledge that water deactivates the main chemical in perms, ammonium thioglycolate), she helps her team win the case.

math: leighton murray from the sex lives of college girls

As a fellow woman putting the M in STEM (well, technically I’m a statistics major, so close enough), I was happy to see some math girly representation for once. I feel like most people focus on the science, technology, and engineering aspect of the acronym, but Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls is the first female character I have seen who loved math while also rejecting the “nerdy” stereotypes you see from women in STEM. She places out of those Essex math classes, ultimately transferring to MIT so she can continue eating down. If that’s not a woman in a male-dominated field, I don’t know what is.

business: denise russo from the summer i turned pretty

I don’t think people talk enough about how Denise is one of the only women working at Breaker Capital. Not only that, but she is portrayed as competent and confident — truly a woman who can go head-to-head with the boys. She is unapologetically herself and unafraid to be cast as unruly or overbearing, a common description for women who speak their mind. Not to mention that she’s a total gamer and soon-to-be entrepreneur. Denise is the epitome of the modern woman: smart, funny, cool, and a girl’s girl. Need I say more?

Criminal Justice: Olivia benson from law & order: svu

I’ve never seen a more badass detective than Olivia Benson. Her strength and resilience — whether interrogating suspects or catching bad guys — combined with her compassion toward victims, is truly what makes her so compelling. Her character in the show has been through it, but she still persists and fights for what is right. Even when interrogating suspects of violent and brutal crimes, she refuses to show fear and seeks justice.

politics: Olivia pope from scandal

Another iconic “Olivia,” Olivia Pope has the ability to make a congressman and even the leader of the free world bend to her will. A professional ‘fixer,’ Pope is not afraid to put a man in his place or hold public figures accountable for their actions. Similar to Benson, Pope has also been through hell, but still doesn’t let it affect her purpose or work ethic. A boss behind the scenes, Pope really shows that it’s women who run the world.

medicine: Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy

One of the first TV depictions of a woman who prioritizes her career over men, Dr. Cristina Yang is a pioneering example that not every girl wants to get married or have kids. Her abortion in season 8 was a radical moment in recent television history in breaking the stigma against women’s autonomy over their bodies and choosing not to have children. While sometimes frustrating to watch, Yang represents that women can excel in medicine and choose to put their careers ahead of other things in life that society deems should be important.

journalism: Andie Anderson from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

While there is much more female representation in journalism nowadays, Andie’s desire to bring politics and more serious topics into her reporting at Composure magazine is a prime example that women are interested in reporting on more than just fashion, dating, and pop culture. As a journalism major myself, Andie has been an inspiration for me growing up to not limit myself to writing about makeup and movies. While I certainly love writing about those things, I also know that there is so much more I can write about that also interests me. I hope my work here at HCNU reflects that.

Hollywood still has plenty of work to do when it comes to representation, but these women? They got it right. Whether you’re figuring out your major, your career, or just your next Netflix queue, let these characters be your inspo. Because if they can run the world in a 45-minute episode, imagine what you can do with a whole lifetime.