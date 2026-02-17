For Anyone Who Needs A Reason To Love Love, These Rom-Coms Deliver

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you guessed this article would be about love, you guessed correctly. As a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, it only makes sense that my favorite movie genre is romantic comedies. With February being the month dedicated to love, it feels only right to celebrate the classic rom-coms that remind us why falling in love, whether with someone else or with the idea of love itself, is still worth believing in.

For those spending Valentine’s Day single, this list isn’t meant to make you sulk. Instead, think of it as a reminder that love comes in many forms and, most importantly, that timing matters. Sometimes your love story is just warming up.

Starting with the 1980s, Sixteen Candles is a must-watch for anyone who’s ever replayed a high school crush in their head and wondered “what if?” Molly Ringwald, the ultimate ’80s rom-com queen, perfectly captures the awkwardness and yearning of young love, the kind that feels all-consuming even when it’s unspoken. Another standout from the decade is Overboard. While the premise is admittedly questionable (a man with way too many kids), the enemies-to-lovers tension is unmatched. The slow shift from irritation to affection taps into the kind of love that sneaks up on you when you least expect it.

Moving into the 1990s, Sleepless in Seattle remains my all-time favorite. There’s something deeply comforting about a story built on fate, missed connections, and perfect timing. It reminds us that love doesn’t always arrive loudly; it can find you quietly, across cities, when you’re not even looking. Of course, no rom-com list is complete without 10 Things I Hate About You. From Heath Ledger’s unforgettable charm to the iconic “win-you-back” moment on the bleachers, this movie proves that vulnerability and effort are romantic in any decade.

Finally, the 2000s gave us How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, a rom-com that feels like lightning in a bottle. The casting alone is a chef’s kiss; Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson feel like the same person written in different fonts. The teasing, the tension, and the slow realization that what started as a game turned into something real is exactly the kind of reminder single people need: sometimes love shows up disguised as chaos.

There are countless other films that offer hope in a world where romantic love can feel rare or out of reach. But Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about loneliness. It can be about chocolate candies, your best friends, cozy movie nights, and holding onto the belief that your time will come. If these movies have taught us anything, it’s that love is patient, and it always seems to arrive right on time.