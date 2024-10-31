Everybody Wants This: Five of Adam Brody’s Best Moments in the New Netflix Hit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new Netflix series Nobody Wants This is generating a lot of buzz. The first season, released on September 26, introduces lively, fierce, agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (played by Kristen Bell), who crosses paths with newly single Rabbi Noah (played by Adam Brody). From their first encounter at a dinner party in episode one to a bat mitzvah in the final episode, their relationship is marked by highs and lows, with differences in religion, lifestyle, and family creating some challenges. Through it all, Noah fights for Joanne and proves to be the man that everybody wants. Here is a look at some of Noah’s most marvelous moments.

A gentleman to his core

Noah is absolutely a mensch, a person of honor and integrity. Even before he and Joanne start dating, he shows what a true gentleman he is. When Joanne decides to leave the dinner party after realizing she was flirting with a rabbi, Noah offers to walk her to her car, saying his own car is parked nearby. He walks with Joanne down the hill, puts on her coat for her, and closes her car door. He later reveals his car was actually parked right at the top of the hill, near the house. In this scene, Noah’s sweetness shines through. He goes out of his way to be with Joanne and treats her the way every woman wants to be treated.

A magical first kiss

The first kiss could not be cuter. At the end of what Joanne and Noah insist is not a date, the two find themselves discussing how they have not kissed — even though they decided to just be friends. A combination of tension and chemistry prompts Joanne to ask “What if we had just, like, one goodbye kiss?” After a moment of thought, Noah responds with “hand me your ice cream,” followed by “put your bag down.” He gently places his hand on Joanne’s face before delivering a passionate kiss to the upbeat, electric song “See Her Out” by Francis and the Lights.

A late night surprise delivery

Noah had to deal with an emergency involving his ex-girlfriend, which caused Joanne to worry when he did not respond to her texts. After a long evening, viewers find Noah sitting outside Joanne’s house late at night. When she asks what he is doing at her house, he replies, “I just found myself driving over here on the off chance I’d get to see you.” This 2:00 a.m. visit highlights Noah’s commitment to the people he cares about and his strength as a communicator. He openly expresses his feelings and acts on his emotions, even when it is not convenient or easy.

A true communicator and listener

After an awkward moment in a sex shop, Noah revisits the topic later that evening, choosing to “lay it all out there.” He openly tells Joanne that he is looking for “something real” and he does not want their relationship to be a rebound. In a world where it often feels like women have to guess how guys are feeling or what they are seeking, Noah’s transparency earns him major points. Joanne, with her back to Noah to feel more at ease, shares her fears. Noah listens to her intently, his gaze unwavering, and softly places his hands on her shoulders to show support. It is clear he values every word Joanne says.

A girlfriend restaurant proposal

Nobody is perfect, and that includes Noah. After he introduces Joanne as a friend at Camp Haverim, she leaves visibly upset. She rushes to an important business dinner, and Noah unexpectedly makes an appearance. He apologizes, acknowledging how he messed up and how hurtful it must have been for Joanne. When Joanne mentions that the situation made her miss her first Shabbat, Noah creates an impromptu Shabbat scene at the restaurant with two glasses of red wine, a bread basket and Shabbat candles that he happened to have in his pocket — in classic rabbi fashion, of course. This heartfelt apology, complete with a touch of Jewish culture, is hard not to love. And to top it off, he asks her to be his girlfriend, making it official.

These five moments showcase some of Noah’s best, but there are many more. A full list of all the great Noah moments could fill a novel. While the first season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving some uncertainty about what will happen next between Noah and Joanne, the show was renewed for a second season, promising even more memorable Noah moments that everybody will want.