Cozy Economics: Why We Keep Buying UGGs and Chai Lattes

Living in Florida for more than ten years, being here in Evanston has marked a shift in my life. Finally, I can visualize the changing seasons through the color of the leaves, how often I wear my leather jacket (doesn’t get much use in Florida, lol), buying my first pair of UGGs, and the endless chai lattes.

With Starbucks recently coming out with its winter collection and peppermint-themed items swarming shops, it’s intriguing to note how physical items manifest into the general festivities and atmosphere of the season. Notably, these seasonal items and drinks feed into behavioral economics because they represent constructed preferences — when an item is new or limited and relates to the general atmosphere, it’s more likely to sell. In light of this, it makes sense why Starbucks always seems to be out of pumpkin flavoring when I want a pumpkin cream chai. It’s also interesting to observe how consumerism shapes our perception of fall. Beyond drinks and throwaway items, fashion trends tell a similar tale.

Most recently, I’ve noticed an influx of UGGs, chai lattes, wired headphones, leather jackets, pumpkins, apple cider, leaves, and—of course, noting my own participation in the trend—fluffy socks.

A lot comes down to Pinterest — if you search up fall outfits, UGGs, scarves, leather jackets, and fluffy socks are likely to flood your feed. Boasting both cuteness and practicality, UGGs and leather jackets are a good choice. As my sister once said, “I’d rather be cold and dressed cutely than warm in an ugly jacket.” And this is not to say that my sister is alone in this viewpoint; I’ve heard that many college students, both at NU and at other institutions, think similarly. Notably, it tends to be those from warmer places like California and Florida echoing these opinions, too. All this to say, when true winter rolls around, I’m sure I will prioritize warmth over cuteness.

Perhaps a lot boils down to the microtrends swarming social media, too. In college, especially, it is all too easy to fall into the trap of overconsumption. It’s especially easy to give in if you feel that you are missing out on the new, BIG thing. This is present bias in action, as we assign high value to items like UGGs or leather jackets. Are snow boots more practical for the snow? Yes. Are puffer jackets warmer? Probably so. I may wear my leather jacket and UGGs now, but when I come back from winter break, they won’t be enough against the harsh cold. In the end, though, it all comes down to how we perceive the item. By assigning a higher value to UGGs and leather jackets, we devalue puffer jackets, snow boots, and other, more “practical” winter items.

Nothing’s wrong with choosing fashion! This is just to say we should be careful when assigning items to aesthetics or categories, and we should consider the value we place on them. Besides, I’m writing this wearing my leather jacket, UGGs, and fluffy socks. What can I say, they’re cute.