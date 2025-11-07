City Safe: A Guide to Chicago Savviness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey ‘Cats! We know it’s exciting living so close to a big city like Chicago. The family-friendly, trick-or-treaters-in-the-street, cozy Evanston culture can get a little dull after a while. Meanwhile, endless opportunities and the exciting pulse of downtown life are just a train ride away. One thing that might just distract you from the cityscape and electric vibes is an all-too-close encounter with the less glamorous side of Chicago. Or a sticky-fingered train companion who boards as a friend, leaves with your wallet, phone, and ID, and disappears into the streets. Nights downtown can get chaotic, but safety should never take a back seat. Here’s how I keep my wits about me and build my street smarts in the city.

Before going out:

I know it may seem like a buzzkill to talk about logistics and planning before the night out. I’d rather be blasting the speakers and getting my eyeliner just right, not reviewing safety manuals and packing a security bag. But this step is essential in starting the night with clarity and cohesion. I’m going to be out all night in a city surrounded by people I have never met and in unfamiliar places. These streets have seen things I haven’t, so to get a leg up, I should probably know what I’m preparing for.

Beforehand, I make sure to go out with a large group and share my location with them. This way, everyone can keep tabs on the people they are with, no matter whether they get separated or not.

Also, I make sure my phone is fully charged and bring a portable charger, just in case. Similarly, a seemingly obvious but important point: keeping my money in a secure location, such as a wallet or the back of my phone, makes downtown navigation and safety easier.

Planning my route ahead of time is also a really good idea. A quick two-minute discussion can go a long way toward clarifying the plan of action and getting everyone on the same page; no stragglers or mix-ups.

What about self-protection, you ask? Well, yes; there are many scary news stories to indicate that Chicago doesn’t have the best track record with crime. Pepper spray is a great self-defense mechanism, and it’s small enough to throw in my going-out bag.

My bag stays relatively secure for maximum protection. Obviously, we aren’t talking about a lock-and-key situation; more of a zipper that I can hold. Tote bags or loose, trendy crossbody bags are not ideal for protecting against wandering hands.

Finally, when I’m packing my bag, I make sure I don’t bring any valuables that are worth real money, like a grandma’s precious heirloom ring or a mother’s 24k gold bracelet.

In the City:

Now let’s talk about real-time downtown safety habits that save me from an unnecessarily stressful night. Take it from someone who has lost far too many belongings in her day, being more prepared is always better than being blindsided and scrambling.

A night out might need certain things to be considered a good night, like maybe a few good drinks. But even then, every group I go out with still has a sober member. I like to think of them as a built-in compass, keeping everyone on track to return home by the end of the night. The buzz of the downtown city atmosphere can quickly blur the line between a good time and a downhill spiral. My goal is always stories, not regrets. It’s already enough of a balancing act trying to navigate a big city without influences. So, I like to keep my mind clear and my eyes and ears open.

This leads to the next point: headphones. It’s hard to stay alert and respond to the inevitable moving pieces of the city when my favorite song flows through my earbuds. Sure, it’s tempting to channel my inner Vanessa Carlton, but Chicago traffic won’t slow down to match this soundtrack. It’s better I ditch the playlist on the streets and wait for the train ride home.

Getting Home:

To get home all in one piece and safe, I like to rally all my friends into one Uber. First of all, there’s safety in numbers, and it’s cheaper. Or if you need to take public transportation for cost, go with a group, preferably with some sober members.

These are just a few ways I prepare, and I hope these tips and tricks can help you stay on the safe side of the city streets and avoid scary snags. It’s never too much to prepare ahead, and I wish you many safe, fun, and hassle-free nights ahead. It’s better to be safe than sorry, after all.