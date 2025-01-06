Choosing Growth Over Perfection: A New Take on Resolutions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter.

When the clock strikes midnight and the calendar shows January 1, 2025, many people across the United States embark on their New Year’s resolutions — promises and goals aimed at self-improvement in the year ahead. Common resolutions include exercising more, eating healthier, losing weight, saving money, advancing professionally and spending time with family and friends.

While setting goals can be motivating and beneficial for achieving specific outcomes, I have never been a fan of New Year’s resolutions. I find that they often involve an “all-or-nothing” mindset that can lead to quick failure and harsh self-criticism. Many resolutions are overly ambitious, requiring dramatic change in a short period of time. Further, they often stem from insecurities — pressures to achieve perfection in areas like appearance, relationships or careers — when the focus should be on progress and growth. These factors contribute to why many New Year’s resolutions do not last beyond January.

But creating meaningful, lasting change does not have to come with the downsides of the traditional resolutions. Most people strive to improve, and there are approaches to do so in a healthier, more sustainable way.

Adopt a Theme for the Year

Instead of setting strict resolutions, I like to choose a theme and select one word to live by for the entirety of the upcoming year. This word reflects your values and aspirations and helps guide decision-making.

For example, my word for last year was “balance.” I wanted to prioritize working hard and having fun, incorporating healthy amounts of both in my life. I wanted to spend time with family and friends, workout and relax, go out and stay in.

This year, as I graduate and face the uncertainty of life after college, my word for 2025 is “fun.” I want to embrace the unknown, enjoy the process of figuring out what is next and infuse joy into these experiences. Other words people may choose include “mindfulness,” “adventure,” “community,” “learning,” “gratitude,” “compassion” or “truth.”

Set Intentions and Build Habits

Rather than aiming for one large, long-term goal, I find it more effective to set short-term goals and develop sustainable habits. These smaller steps feel more achievable and they pave the way for reaching broader goals over time. They can be more easily incorporated into a routine.

For instance, instead of creating a goal to read one book every month, try reading for 15 minutes before bed instead of scrolling on a phone. Similarly, instead of a vague resolution to “workout” or “get in shape,” committing to 30 minutes of movement a few times a week — whether it is walking, running, dancing, cycling or lifting weights — is a great way to move the body and become stronger. Focusing on these habits supports lasting change and positive practices without burnout or boredom.

Practice Gratitude and Celebrate Small Wins

Practicing gratitude and celebrating the small wins is helpful. There are things to be grateful for every day, and having a mindset of gratitude boosts positivity, happiness and motivation. When New Year’s resolutions can be negative, practicing gratitude creates space for compassion and self-respect.

Practicing gratitude can be as simple as writing one thing you are thankful for each day in a journal or reflecting on moments of gratitude while brushing your teeth. Celebrating small victories, like going for a walk or finishing a chapter of an exciting book, also reinforces a sense of accomplishment and boosts motivation to keep working on these habits.

Remember: Any Day Can Be a Fresh Start

Finally, it is important to remember that changes can be made any day of the year. January 1 is not the only day to implement change. If life does not go according to plan, pick a new day to start fresh, adopt a new theme, set a new initiative, or start implementing practices of gratitude — it is never too late.