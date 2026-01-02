Call Me a Film Critic: My 2025 Movie Wrap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year turned me into a movie-theater regular. I found myself going to the theater every chance I got. And honestly? 2025 gave us some pretty good movies—especially in horror and thriller. Some films had me gripping the armrest, covering my eyes as I anticipated the jump scares, getting emotional and even questioning life, while others were… just movies. It’s only fair that I share the movies released this year that I watched and how I really feel about them. Most of them fall into horror, thriller, or action, which I know isn’t for everyone. But hear me out. Some are worth your screen time, and some are worth considering—but zero pressure. Here’s my unsolicited ranking.

Movies Worth Your Time

The Long Walk

Before I get into the review, here’s a quick backstory. In eighth grade, my English teacher let us pick from a list of dystopian novels for our class unit. Even though The Long Walk was her least favorite, I chose it—and loved it. I waited years for a movie adaptation, and my heart leaped with excitement when I saw its trailer play before another film this past summer. The Long Walk is based on the novel of the same name, written under Stephen King’s pseudonym, Richard Bachman. The story follows a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian regime, where teenage boys compete in an annual contest called “The Long Walk.” They’re required to maintain a set walking pace, and if they fall behind, they’re shot. It focuses on the main character, Ray Garraty, as he endures the walk and builds bonds with the other walkers.

The movie captured themes of resistance, corruption, and friendship just as the book did. It also made me cry, feel anticipation, chuckle a bit, and definitely feel psychologically disturbed—the same feelings I had while reading the book in eighth grade. I personally thought the acting was well done, and the cast did a great job of bringing those themes to fruition. Although there were parts that were unexpected or different from the book, the film made up for it. Movie adaptations are hit-or-miss, but I can confidently say this one was everything the book was—only better. I left the theater with my desire for this film fulfilled, my brain psychologically altered, and my Stephen King obsession broadened. If there’s any movie I recommend you watch from this year, it’s this one.

Sinners

OK, I think it’s safe to say everyone and their mom has seen this movie, and if you have, you’re probably thinking, “Gloria, why in the world isn’t Sinners ranked #1 on your list?” Just because I ranked it second doesn’t mean I didn’t like it. In fact, I thought this was one of the best original movies released this year. The theater I went to thought so too when everyone applauded at the end (yes, it’s that good). Set in 1932, Sinners follows twin criminal brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, who return to their hometown in Mississippi’s Delta to open a juke joint for the local Black community. Their plans are disrupted by rising racial tensions and unexpected supernatural forces.

First off, I was not expecting Sinners to be a vampire movie—the trailer suggested the film was mainly an action thriller. By leaving out the supernatural elements, it made the horror aspects feel even more unexpected and intriguing. Secondly, I cannot express how amazing the cast’s performances were! I loved how Jordan played both twins—they had completely different personalities, yet each filled in what the other lacked. Performances from Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell and Miles Caton (in his film debut) added depth and made the cast feel rich and dynamic. Even with all the grotesque moments, the film showed themes of family and belonging. Some scenes made me flinch, others were emotional, and Delroy Lindo’s Delta Slim even brought some much-needed laughs. And beneath the horror, Remmick ultimately just wants to reunite with his family—a theme the film keeps returning to, even across racial differences. While some parts felt like a hard watch, this was another masterpiece from Ryan Coogler. To truly experience cinema this year, you had to watch this movie. After all the memes circulating online, skipping it is almost impossible.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

As a fan of the Final Destination franchise, this movie was on my bucket list to watch this year when I first saw the poster in theaters. With it being the best-reviewed and highest-grossing film of the franchise, it’s clear that this movie lived up to its legacy. Final Destination: Bloodlines follows college student Stefani Reyes (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who inherits chilling visions of a deadly 1969 disaster from her dying grandmother. With a warning that Death is coming for their family, Stefani is forced to confront what’s been passed down to her. I can clearly see why this movie is the best in the franchise so far: it had an amazing cast, a compelling, original storyline, and, let’s not forget, the horrific kills. For starters, the acting from this cast was amazing. You could feel their chemistry with one another while watching the movie (yes, they play a family, but still). Because of this, their deaths were sad and, oftentimes, hard to watch. I was on the verge of tears when Tony Todd appeared on screen, marking his final appearance in the franchise before his death late last year. His character has long been central to the series, and his final message about life felt especially moving, given the illness he was battling off-screen.

Like the others in the franchise, the film follows a familiar formula: a character foresees a deadly disaster, intervenes to save lives, and then Death comes for those who were never meant to survive. But for it to follow a family was intriguing to watch. Death was only coming for Iris, Stefani’s grandmother, and her side of the family, so it was compelling to watch their fate unfold. If there’s anything the franchise does a good job of, it’s the kills, and let’s just say I’m staying clear from skyscrapers and pennies until further notice. A lot of the deaths were psychologically painful to watch, and as macabre as they were, it was done very well and even I hate watching kills. There were touching and bonding moments between the family, and there were comical moments thanks to Erik (played by Richard Harmon). There were moments that I wasn’t expecting, and let’s just say the ending was definitely one of them. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ve probably noticed the online jokes about never trusting pennies or skyscrapers again—since a single penny sparks the 1969 disaster premonition. But trust me, even if you’re new to the franchise, this is one movie worth spending your pennies on.

Weapons

When I saw the movie poster in the theater and watched the trailer, I knew this was a thriller I had to watch. And honestly? I wasn’t expecting it to be so good. Weapons is a mystery-horror film about 17 children who all mysteriously go missing on the same night, leaving one child behind. I wasn’t sure what I was expecting from this film, but for starters, I wasn’t expecting it to have a dark magic element. From the moment Aunt Gladys (played by Amy Madigan) first came on screen, she gave me the creeps. Plot twist: she’s a witch, kidnapping the children in Justine Gandy’s class (played by Julia Garner), with her spells to make herself younger. While there was a brief online discourse about the magic element taking away from the movie’s potential, I personally didn’t mind. How else was she supposed to get the kids?

Secondly, the movie shifts between different characters’ perspectives, layering unsettling scenes and slow-burning suspense that all build toward the climax and make it easy for the audience to follow. Although there were parts that made me jump, the movie had a great balance of humor that had the theater cackling and made it feel more like a comedy, especially through James (played by Austin Abrams). Some moments hit hard, especially for Archer (Josh Brolin), whose son goes missing, and Alex (played by Cary Christopher), who becomes a victim of Aunt Gladys’ stay in his home. There were moments when I was annoyed with Justine and felt like she wasn’t quite suited for horror, especially based on some of the choices she makes (Seriously, why are you sleeping outside in your car, by yourself, in Alex’s driveway at night?) But this movie came from Zach Cregger, known for directing Barbarian (another great movie to watch). This is a great movie to watch without knowing anything, but even after reading this review and you haven’t seen it yet, I hope you’re “weaponized” to watch it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

This isn’t to be confused with the 1997 original classic, as this remake sets the story for a new generation in a darker, psychologically gripping direction. If you’ve seen the original, you know the story. For a quick recap: a group of friends in Southport accidentally kill someone one summer. After covering it up, they’re hunted a year later by a hook-wielding killer dressed as a fisherman. As a fan of the 1997 film, I thought the 2025 remake was pretty freaking good—and I wasn’t expecting that. I thought the kills were grotesque in the most elaborate ways possible, and the jump scares were heart-racing and thrilling. There were times I had to close my eyes and peep through the cracks of my fingers because I thought I was going to have a heart attack if I didn’t!

There were moments where I felt for characters and got upset when they were killed, but it felt good seeing Jonah Hauer-King (who played Prince Eric from Disney’s 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid) and Tyriq Withers on screen. It also felt good having the originals, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., because the movie wouldn’t be what it is without them. The acting was solid overall, though there were moments where Danica (played by Madelyn Cline) could’ve taken things more seriously. That said, it felt like she was leaning into the “dumb blonde” archetype, which may have been intentional. And—without spoilers—the ending was dissatisfying, in my opinion. However, there may be another movie in development based on the post-credit scene. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the movie and see if it lived up to its predecessor.

Honorable Mentions

Together

This body-horror film had me leaving the theater psychologically distressed and thinking, “WTH did I just watch?” Although I felt that way, I had been anticipating watching this movie. Together follows a couple, played by real-life partners Alison Brie and Dave Franco, who stumble into an ancient cave that causes disturbing changes to their bodies. I liked the supernatural elements of the movie and its plot, but I also liked how it explored other themes of relationships between the couple, such as love and sacrifice. There were moments in the movie where I felt like the two needed to break up, but as the climax came, I saw why they’re meant for each other. Some parts of the movie felt a bit dull, but the macabre body horror and supernatural elements of the movie made up for it. This may or may not be a movie for couples, but you’ll find out if you plan to watch it!

Companion

I remember my friend and I scrolling through her HBO Max account, trying to find movies to watch in her dorm. After we came across this movie and watched the trailer, we were hooked. Companion is a sci-fi thriller about a couple who escape to a remote cabin with friends. As chaos unfolds, the movie reveals that Iris (played by Sophie Thatcher) is actually a companion robot. For a movie my friend and I stumbled upon, it was pretty freaking good. The movie had me questioning the intelligence of AI, robots, and the true feeling of human connection. There were touching and unexpected moments, and times when I was rooting for Iris. This movie is great to watch without knowing the full details, so I recommend you find out more by watching it.

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Before I watched this movie, I didn’t know much about the Lilo & Stitch franchise or its backstory, but I didn’t expect it to be as amazing as it was. This 2025 live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated film follows Lilo Pelekai, an orphaned Hawaiian girl raised by her older sister, Nani, and Experiment 626—an alien creature Lilo adopts as her “dog” and names Stitch. Designed for destruction, Stitch initially uses Lilo to avoid capture, but their bond, rooted in the Hawaiian concept of “ohana” (family), ultimately reshapes his purpose. I thought the movie was hilarious, but also touching when it came to discussing the importance of family and Lilo and Nani’s parents. It made me feel for their circumstances, and especially for Lilo trying to fit in. This is a fun movie to watch if you’re a fan of the classic.

Superman (2025)

Although I’m a Marvel fan, I found myself enjoying this DC superhero movie. This live-action take on the iconic superhero follows Clark Kent/Superman as he faces unintended problems after intervening in an international conflict caused by billionaire Lex Luthor. When the public begins distrusting him, Superman works to regain that trust with the help of his reporter colleagues and fellow superheroes. The main reason I enjoyed this movie was that he’s a reporter, and my journalism friends and I had a blast watching this for movie night and assessing the reporting ethics shown and broken (especially by Jimmy Olsen). This film had tons of action, funny moments, and emotional parts. Even if superhero movies aren’t your thing, I’d give this movie a go. Plus, it was nice seeing David Corenswet playing Superman on my screen.

Zootopia 2

It’s been quite a while since Zootopia was released, and even if you haven’t seen it, this film is still good to watch! Zootopia 2 picks up where the first film ended, following Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they take on a new, high-stakes mystery triggered by the arrival of a mysterious newcomer, Gary De’Snake. Like any good comedy, this film delivers jokes that land with both kids and adults — proof that the writers know their audience has grown since the first movie. There were plenty of heartfelt moments between our favorite partners-in-crime, but overall, the movie sent me on a fun, chaotic goose chase, and I was totally here for it. If you’re looking for something light-hearted and entertaining, add this to your watch list—just to say you watched it.

Snow White (2025)

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this live-action movie, but to keep it short and sweet, I liked watching it. There were lots of moments where it felt magical, like a princess film. However, Snow White is portrayed more as a heroine than a traditional princess—something I thought fans would enjoy, and using CGI for the seven dwarfs felt like a missed opportunity to cast little people. Despite that, I thought Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as Snow White and the Evil Queen killed their roles. Even though there’s been discourse of the two of them being in a movie together because of their differing stances on the war in Gaza, I didn’t let that cloud my judgment. Overall, if you choose not to watch, you’re not missing much. Let’s just hope they make a live-action Princess and the Frog movie because that’s what I want to see!

28 Years Later

Even though I was anticipating watching this movie, I also wouldn’t recommend it unless you’re familiar with the 28 Days Later franchise. Set decades after the initial homicidal Rage Virus outbreak, the film follows an island community in quarantined Britain as a family travels to the mainland and confronts evolved infected while seeking help for their ill mother. This is the third film in the series, and it definitely came with the gore. The movie was grotesque when it came to the kills and made me jump in my seat at times. It also made me sympathize with some of the characters because of what they’re going through, and definitely made me sad at times. The ending also made me curious about its next installment, set to release next month. And although we had Jack O’Connell again and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, I’d say you’ll be fine to not watch this film. Save yourself the pressure—and night terrors.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

I didn’t think I’d like this movie, but it was pretty cool even if you haven’t seen the other films in the Jurassic franchise. Jurassic World: Rebirth follows a team sent to a remote island near the equator to collect dinosaur samples for a life-saving treatment, only to end up stranded and fighting to survive alongside a shipwrecked family. Although some parts of the movie were funny and sad, its nonstop action kept me on edge, watching every move and bracing for the next dinosaur attack. It had me plotting for the bad guy’s downfall and rooting for the good guys. This film also had an all-star cast, but other than that, it was just a regular action movie. I wouldn’t recommend watching it if you’re not familiar with the franchise. You’d live without seeing it.

This year’s movies were one for the books. From supernatural twists and reimagined classics to action-packed thrillers and emotional moments, each film brought something fresh. Whether they made me flinch, laugh or tear up, that range is what great storytelling looks like—and why going to the movies still feels special. If you’re watching for the scares, thrills or pure chaos, this year’s lineup won’t disappoint. Here’s hoping 2026 keeps the momentum going!