Best Trips of Study Abroad

Now that I’m back in the Evanston winter, I can’t help but reminisce about my study abroad in the Fall. The opportunity to spend more than three months in Europe, frolicking as much as studying, was incredible.

My home base was Madrid, and I couldn’t have picked a better city. It is so welcoming, easy to navigate, and safe. For anyone studying abroad in the future, I definitely recommend spending some weekends in your primary city so you can really get to know it — that being said, I still traveled quite a bit.

It can be hard to know where to travel when the options are all so appealing. Here are my top trips, ranked. But take this with a grain of salt because you can find an adventure anywhere. Also, disclaimer: these trips were all amazing.

Lisbon I was actually lucky enough to go to Lisbon twice, and both times were incredible. The city reminds me of San Francisco (home!), with its Golden Gate Bridge-like bridge and steep hills. The tiles on the buildings are beautiful, and the brunch scene is surprisingly excellent. If you can, go to a Benfica game while you’re there! San Sebastián San Sebastián, in the Basque region of Spain, felt like stepping into a whole different country. The landscapes are breathtaking, and the streets are adorable. It’s considered one of the food capitals of the world, so the food alone is reason enough to pay a visit. It’s also a small city, so you can spend a few days there and feel like you know it already. Rome You know what they say, when in Rome… eat a lot of pasta and gelato. I loved seeing all of the famous landmarks in Rome — the history is fascinating. Since we were staying with a friend who has family there, we also spent one day journeying to Grottaferrata to visit his grandparents. It added to the experience to be able to see a more local side of Italy rather than only the touristy spots. Brussels Brussels during the Christmas season is vibrant. There are several Christmas markets around the city and infinite chocolate stores. It felt festive and cozy, but one weekend there was plenty as there isn’t a ton to see. Málaga Málaga, my first trip of study abroad, gave me a tan that would last me most of the rest of the semester. Its beaches are beautiful, as is the city itself. Barcelona A wonderful city full of interesting architecture, but my trip there happened to be a little chaotic and sleepless. Halloweekend in Barcelona is not for the weak. (But still go! It’s worth it!) Oxford Putting Oxford in last place feels wrong because I had a great time! Visiting my friend who goes there allowed me to get the real student experience. The Oxford rain is pretty brutal, though, so we were shut in her dorm most of the weekend.

TL;DR, You can’t go wrong with any of these trips!