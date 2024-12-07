10 winter activities to brave the cold in Chicago

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter in Chicago is intense for anyone, and right now we’re all realizing that it’s about to hit those below zero temperatures. As someone who grew up in the Chicago winter, I feel like it’s necessary to find all the fun winter activities in the city to keep me sane during winter quarter because otherwise, at least for me, seasonal depression hits hard. So, here is my list of recommendations for fun winter activities for you to do with friends or alone if you wanna take yourself on a date. Enjoy!

Number One: The Christkindlmarket

Most people know about the Christkindlmarket, but I’ve found that not many have actually been. It’s smack in the middle of downtown and has the perfect festive vibe to keep you warm. I think it’s best to explore on your own when you get there, but I’m going to name my favorite spots when I’m there so that you don’t miss them. IMPORTANT: A lot of things are cash-only at Christkindl so come prepared (there are lots of ATMs there too).

Hot Chocolate

The hot chocolate keeps you so warm and if you don’t mind paying a little extra, they give it to you in a holiday mug to take home.

Potato Pancakes/Bratwurst

These are my go-to eats when I’m at the market. I prefer the potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream but a lot of people like them with sauerkraut.

The Candy House

This is great because it’s inside, so you aren’t too cold. I’m telling you the candy house has every sweet from Germany you can think of. It’s perfect for stocking gifts if you celebrate Christmas. Also, you must try the candied nuts they sell there. They’re warm and delicious (the almonds are my favorite) .

The Ornament House

You get a little basket to carry with you through the house, and you can pick from the INSANE amount of ornaments they have. I’m telling you, they have an ornament for anything you can think of. Even if you don’t want to buy anything, it’s a beautiful place to walk through.

Number Two: The Nutcracker at the Lyric Opera

I remember the Nutcracker being a quintessential Chicago winter experience when I was a kid. My family would go every year with our family friends. I haven’t been in a while, but I just made plans with my home friends to see it over winter break this year. It’s so holiday-filled, and I remember it being a really incredible show. It’s a great thing to do with family.

Number Three: The Goodman’s A Christmas Carol

Directed by Jessica Thebus, this show is genuinely the most charming, fun and holiday-filled event in the Chicago wintertime. You don’t have to love or celebrate Christmas in order to enjoy it. It’s perfectly entertaining and has made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside every time I see it. If you’re worried about paying for tickets, you can get them for $10 if you show a student ID. 10/10 would recommend. P.S. It’s right next to the Christkindlmarket so you could go to the market and then walk straight over to your show.

Number Four: The Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo

Basically, Lincoln Park Zoo decks everything out in lights. All of the trees and habitats are covered in holiday lights, but then they also make all these sculptures and moving light shows. I like to get a hot chocolate and a pretzel and stroll.

Number Five: Pottery Glazing

This one isn’t necessarily winter-specific, but it’s a great thing to do inside if it’s too cold to be out in the open. My favorite place to go is called the Pottery Studio which is near the South Side. Last time I went to make a blueberry-themed mug — it’s very cute.

Number Six: Hot Chocolate Tasting

I love outings to cafes, and I think Chicago has some of the best places for hot chocolate. My friends prefer Katherine Anne Confections because they like the European style of drinking chocolate. My favorite is Mexican hot chocolate. Also, as someone who celebrates Christmas, I like to get their hot chocolate mixes for stocking stuffers.

Number Seven: Skate the Ribbon at Millennium Park

The ribbon is a long ice skating rink that curves through a part of Millennium Park. I like it because it’s so long that you don’t feel like you’re just skating in circles. They also have great hot chocolate that you can drink on the side when you need a break. Millennium Park is also pretty close to the big Christmas tree in Chicago in case you want to do a good location post on your story.

Number Eight: Botanic Gardens Lights

I’m biased because I love light shows, but I strongly recommend going to see the holiday lights that are set up in the Botanic Gardens just outside of town. The grounds are bigger than at the zoo, and my favorite part is the miniature automatic holiday trains that travel through little sets of different places around the country.

Number Nine: The Art Institute

The Art Institute could keep you entertained for hours, especially when you want to avoid the cold. My personal favorite part of the museum during holiday seasons is the Thorne Miniature Rooms. These represent a world in miniature and are all inspired by different homes in the world at a wide range of times through history. During the holidays, the Thorne rooms are decorated to represent the holiday spirit with miniature lights, garlands and wreaths and holiday music playing in the background. I would absolutely recommend going to see them.

Number 10: Go See the Lakefront

I always have to really bundle up for it, but one of my favorite things to do in Chicago in the winter is going to see the frozen peaks at the lakefront. The sudden cold freezes the waves on the lake so that they form these incredible ice caves that are so thick that kids play on them all through the day. Some of my favorite memories from grade school come from playing imaginary games with my friends in the ice caves on the lake. Afterwards, come home, sit in front of the fire and enjoy a warm drink. It’s the best.

I hope this list gave you some ideas for how to spend your time in Chicago this winter. Also, all of these activities are perfect to take your family to if they are visiting. Happy Holidays!