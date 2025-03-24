You Shouldn’t Feel the Need to Have a Stereotypical College Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trust me when I tell you this: I am the world’s biggest homebody. I will go home any chance I get. That is not to say that I don’t also enjoy getaways with friends and family, because sometimes they’re much needed. Still, being around family and home, wherever that may be, is the recipe for the most relaxing “vacation.”

Spring break is right around the corner, and while many of you will be hopping on a plane to enjoy your tropical vacations, I’ll be heading home to the lovely town of Ridgefield, Connecticut. My town is amazing and all, but I have to admit that it tends to get a bit boring after a while.

For some context, you could drive the whole length of it in about 30 minutes, give or take. It is an extremely small, typical suburban town. I like to compare it to the fictional town of Stars Hollow from “Gilmore Girls.” So, that should give you a pretty good idea of what we’re working with, which is not much. I’m here to share with you how I plan to make the most of my time at home, and perhaps it’ll give you some inspiration if you’re in a similar situation.

I live about an hour-long train ride away from the ol’ Big Apple, New York City. I try to visit a few times a year because, though it’s nothing compared to our lovely city of Boston, there are still plenty of fun things to do, and it makes for an interesting change of scenery. My family and I are going to spend the day there, and let me tell you, we have a whole itinerary lined up.

The first stop is The Met: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. I somehow have never been there despite my many trips to NYC, but I have heard amazing things about it from friends, so I’m super excited. Believe me, I’m not the world’s biggest art critic or anything, but I’m all for some aesthetic Instagram photos.

The city is well known for its incredible Broadway shows; there’s even a street called Broadway. It earned its name because it’s considered the heart of the entertainment industry and is home to many of the city’s best theaters, including those around Times Square. The reason for my mini tangent? I’m going to see a Broadway show! I will be seeing “The Book of Mormon.” I have heard amazing things about this show, so I am excited and hopefully will review it in an upcoming article.

Okay, so maybe you’re not a huge fan of the city and want to stay local but still do a little something. Well, the great thing about my town is that there are plenty of similar towns surrounding it, and most of them have amazing restaurants to try.

I have been on a huge sushi kick recently. I am always craving it, but in Boston, it’s so expensive! There is a sushi place that my family tried once, and now we’re their biggest fans. If anyone lives near me and is craving sushi, I highly recommend Pink Sumo in Westport, Connecticut. The vibes are immaculate. It’s the perfect spot for a cute, intimate dinner with friends, family or even a date.

As of now, these are my “big, extravagant plans” for spring break. In all seriousness, spring break does not have to be some picturesque, scandalous vacation and you shouldn’t feel left out or jealous. You can still have the best break even if it’s more lowkey. I, for one, am just looking to get away from schoolwork for a week, and I am happy with any distractions I can get. Just enjoy yourself, whatever you choose to do, because all of us could really use some serious R & R.