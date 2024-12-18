This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

As winter rapidly approaches, I am beginning to think about my winter wardrobe for the season ahead. Staying fashionable while being warm and cozy as temperatures drop is key. Winter in New England can be a long season, so being bundled up and loving my outfits makes the season so much more enjoyable. From sweat sets to fuzzy socks, these winter wardrobe essentials will keep you warm and chic at the same time.

A warm puffer

In a city like Boston, a warm puffer is a non-negotiable for getting through the cold winter. One of the best investments I have made over the years has been my Aritzia Super Puff. I love that the hood is detachable and it keeps me warm no matter how chilly it is outside. It comes in a variety of lengths, so everyone can find the perfect fit. It’s super easy to just throw it in the wash when it gets dirty, and it always comes out looking brand new. I chose the basic black color but it comes in many colorful options too!

Big, colorful scarves

One of my favorite closet pieces that I know I will be wearing a lot this winter are big, colorful scarves. I love experimenting with different ways that scarves can be worn, such as over the head like a hood. Colorful scarves can add a pop of color to a simple, neutral outfit while providing plenty of warmth.

Neutral tones

As the weather gets colder, I have found myself naturally gravitating towards neutral tones, such as brown, beige, gray and black. Investing in neutral basics like long sleeve shirts or jackets can be a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe. Check out H&M, Uniqlo and Old Navy for basic neutral tones.

Sweat sets

One of my favorite comfy outfits during the winter for going to class or running errands is a comfy, colorful sweat set. Something about a matching set makes me feel so put together and is the perfect choice for days when I want to be comfy but still cute.

Cozy sweaters

Cozy sweaters are definitely a staple piece for me during winter. They are perfect for those days when I want to throw on a hoodie, but want to look a little bit more elevated. Sweaters can also be thrown on top of a collared shirt for a chic, classy and extra warm look.

Dark denim

During the spring and summer seasons, I find myself gravitating towards lighter-wash jeans, but I am loving dark denim for the winter. Dark denim jeans can be paired with a colorful, cozy sweater and boots for an elevated, comfy look. They’re easy to dress up or dress down. For denim, I love to check out thrift stores and Pacsun or Old Navy.

Fuzzy socks

Fuzzy socks are perfect to keep warm, whether you’re lounging around the house or want to be warm walking around outside. They are perfect to wear under a pair of boots or paired with a cute sweat set. Check out TJ Maxx, Target or Old Navy for cozy pairs.

Winter fashion means finding the perfect balance between comfort and style. With these essentials, I know I’ll stay warm while feeling effortlessly chic all season long.