Black Friday was a day that I looked forward to every year. I remember walking around the mall with my friends at four in the morning, trying on clothes and buying way too many Bath and Body Works scents. While it was fun at the time, I no longer have the same excitement to go Black Friday shopping this year.

My dulling excitement stems from my journey toward sustainable fashion. Many of the stores in the mall profit from unethical practices, including mistreatment of workers and harm to the environment. When I used to go to the mall, this was never a thought that consumed my mind.

I would see cheap clothes and feel the need to buy them simply because of the price. Clothes would pile up in my room and this was remedied by my mom taking them to India to donate. In my mind, buying more clothes than my closest could fit was fine because people in India could benefit from the clothes I no longer wore.

However, I soon came to learn that many of my clothes were not actually being used by people. A few months ago, I was shown a presentation discussing the detrimental aspects of fast fashion. Included in the presentation was a discussion of clothing landfills that accumulate in the Global South. A great amount of clothes being shipped and donated to countries overseas just end up in landfills due to this overwhelming influx.

It became clear that this was a very prevalent issue that I never focused on because I was adhering to an “out of sight, out of mind” lifestyle. I started to further research the ethical concerns of buying from certain retailers and fast fashion brands and felt a lot of guilt from my previous buying habits.

Today, I have a very different approach to fashion. Besides shopping less often, I find myself buying most of my clothes from thrift stores. Not only is buying from thrift stores more sustainable and affordable, but it also serves as a fun hobby of mine. Looking through the racks of clothes with friends and finding unique pieces is my favorite part of thrifting.

More than ever, I tend to share clothes with my friends if a specific event is coming up that requires a specific dress code. This eliminates buying new clothing pieces that I will only wear once.

I have also started looking into websites that allow people to rent clothes and return them. This is a great way to try out new styles and get into the new fashion trends without constantly buying new clothes. Some companies that I suggest looking into are nuuly, Armoire, Rent the Runway and Vivrelle.

For many, Black Friday and the winter shopping season is a fun and exciting time to buy gifts for friends and family for the upcoming holidays. I encourage you to go and enjoy this day of shopping while being mindful of overconsumption of unethical clothing brands. Becoming environmentally conscious when buying clothes has made my overall shopping experience more enjoyable and I have become more aware of the harm that everyday activities can have to the environment.

Having a stronger connection to environmental sustainability has led me to become more aware of my waste production and where it will end up. I am still able to keep up with fashion trends and live life on a college student’s budget while doing my part for the environment. My sustainability journey has just begun, and I cannot wait to share the new knowledge I gain.