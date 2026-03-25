When Sports Meets Politics: How US Olympians Handle the Tough Questions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just over a month ago, Hunter Hess, a relatively unknown veteran on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team, found himself at the center of one of the biggest stories from the 2026 Winter Olympics. When asked about representing the U.S., Hess said it “brings up mixed emotions,” adding that a lot is happening in America that he is “not the biggest fan of … just because [he] wears the flag doesn’t mean [he represents] everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

His remarks quickly made headlines, especially after drawing a response from President Donald Trump. Yet Hess’ experience is far from unique. Across Italy, American athletes at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games repeatedly faced questions that forced them to reflect not only on their sport, but also on what it means to represent their country.

The Olympics are often presented as a celebration of athletic achievement and international unity, but political moments have been part of the Games since their modern inception. From nationwide boycotts over international conflicts to controversies surrounding flags and national symbols, the Olympic stage has frequently intersected with global politics.

The U.S. is no stranger to this tension, having been at the center of one of the most infamous political moments in Olympic history: the 1968 Mexico City Games, when Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in a Black Power salute during the medal ceremony. Their gesture, intended to protest racial injustice in the United States, sparked immediate backlash. Both athletes were removed from the Olympic Village and faced widespread public criticism, highlighting the personal risks athletes take when making political statements.

This history illustrates the delicate balance the Olympics attempt to maintain. While the Games are officially “apolitical,” the global spotlight naturally turns athletes into cultural and political symbols, whether they seek that role or not.

The question of whether public figures should engage in political discourse has played out in the public forum for years, but the answer remains deeply complicated. While many celebrities, influencers and athletes have large platforms that can amplify their stances, this visibility also exposes them to intense scrutiny and backlash. Many argue that public figures have a responsibility to use their visibility to advocate for social issues, while others maintain that their primary role is to focus on their craft, leaving politics to policymakers.

For Olympic athletes, this debate is intensified by the fact that they represent their country on the world stage. Unlike other celebrities, their places at these international competitions are intertwined with the flag they choose to compete under. As a result, a single comment made in an interview can be projected globally, shaping perceptions of the U.S. This makes the stakes much higher: Expressing personal beliefs may be interpreted as criticism of the country, while avoiding political topics entirely may be seen as disengagement or indifference.

In this context, the question is not just whether athletes should be political, but how they can navigate a global spotlight while balancing personal convictions, national representation and the expectations of fans, sponsors and media. Athletes like Hunter Hess demonstrate just how challenging this balance can be in practice.

Freestyle skier Chris Lillis emphasized that speaking on political issues often emerges from a place of concern rather than defiance. As he put it, “[he believes] that as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights … [he hopes] that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics, they realize that’s the America [they’re] trying to represent.”

Figure skater Amber Glenn, who has spoken openly about LGBTQ+ issues, described the difficult position many athletes are finding themselves in during media questioning. After facing online hostility for comments she made about the political climate, she wrote that “[she is] now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using [her] voice WHEN ASKED about how [she feels].”

​​The tension between sport and politics has also been evident within the U.S. men’s national ice hockey team during the 2026 Winter Olympics. As one of the most visible teams representing the United States, players were asked similar questions about the political climate at home and what it means to wear the American jersey on the international stage. While most tried to keep the focus on the game itself, their responses echo a broader pattern across Team USA: athletes acknowledging that representing their country can come with complicated emotions while still expressing pride in competing for it. The situation surrounding the men’s hockey team reinforces how difficult it has become for Olympic athletes to fully separate sport from the political conversations taking place beyond the rink.

These are just a few of the many responses that reveal a striking pattern: U.S. Olympians of 2026 are neither fully embracing the role of political spokespersons nor shying away from difficult truths. Instead, many are carving out a space between loyalty and critique, insisting that loving one’s country does not preclude speaking honestly about its shortcomings. In doing so, they are reshaping public expectations of athletes on the Olympic stage, showing that political questions no longer have simple answers, and that representing the U.S. today often means navigating both national pride and national conflict at the same time.