What I’m Packing for my Spring Break Beach Trip

It’s finally spring break season! I’m sure everyone with travel plans has been counting down the days until they can escape the Boston winter weather they’ve endured for the past few months and get some sun — I know I have! And even for those not traveling, a break from school stress and constant assignments is much needed. My friends and I booked a tropical beach vacation in November (Travel Tuesday deals for the win), and after months of imagining all the great outfits I’d wear, it’s finally time to pack.

As a girl with a Pinterest addiction, I’ve had a Pinterest board made since the trip was booked with dozens of beachy outfits, cute swimsuits and post-fancy-dinner sunset pictures. So, I’ve compiled a list of some of my favorite beach vacation staples I’m packing for my trip (besides endless bikinis and denim shorts). Plus, I have found many of these items at places that won’t break the bank, like Goodwill and Target, so many options are budget-friendly. Happy spring break!

Linen pants, shorts & oversized shirts

Linen everything has been re-emerging the past few summers as a timeless, classy staple, and I love it. Linen pants or shorts are perfect for throwing over a swimsuit when you’re hanging out on the beach or grabbing a meal post-swim, and they can be a super cute piece for a casual daytime outfit. I have a small collection of oversized button-down shirts from Goodwill that are my favorite for wearing as a cover-up or light sweater during beach days.

Crochet beachwear

Crochet has been redefining itself in the last few years from a 70s, hippie-style classic to a fun, aesthetic material for summer tops and beach cover-ups. A loose crochet dress can be the perfect way to add an interesting element to your casual beach look, especially if you’re spending the day at a beach club or planning on getting pictures. It’s trendy while still being neutral, and if you’re really dedicated, you could even pick up a crochet hook and DIY one!

Silk slip dresses

I like to pack a nice dinner outfit when I go on vacation, and if you’re on a girl’s trip, I find it fun to plan a fancy dinner one night, get all dressed up, and maybe take some pictures afterward. No outfit feels more suited to a dressed-up beachy dinner than a long, silk (or silk-like) slip dress, especially in light or pastel colors. I see similar dresses all over Pinterest, especially in sunset beach photos, and I see them as a great closet staple for special occasions.

Chunky jewelry

Jewelry is very preference-dependent — silver vs. gold, chunky vs. dainty. I often switch between colors and styles (because I am extremely indecisive), but I love the look of chunky, geometric metal jewelry paired with flowy, beachy outfits or even swimsuits. In the age of the “cool girl” aesthetic, jewelry like this can be an interesting, fun element to add to more toned-down outfits. And during more party-focused spring break trips, it translates well day to night.

Maxi skirts + tank top combos

Nothing beats a flowy midi or maxi skirt paired with a tank top for walking along the beach, an afternoon of shopping or going out to dinner (plus many more occasions). This is one of my favorite versatile outfit combinations. It always looks cute and put together yet is still comfortable in the summer heat. I will definitely be packing a similar outfit for exploring the town or grabbing dinner at night.

Baseball Caps

I’m a big believer in practicality when it comes to the beach, and my mom has drilled into me to always protect my face from too much sun exposure. A cute baseball cap protects your skin while adding an adorable accessory to your look. Plus, it helps keep my hair out of my face on windy beach days or boat rides!