Vintage Horror Movies You Have to See This October!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Since October is often correlated with scary movies because of Halloween, it is the perfect month to cozy up with a warm blanket, turn the lights and watch a good, scary movie. We all know the classic Halloween scary movies, like “Hocus Pocus,” 1993; “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 1993; and others.

But have you ever seen an old scary movie? Not old like the 2000s or 90s. I’m talking about the old ones, like going back to the 1950s. Sure, they’re not jump scare horror or anything like that, but they are still creepy enough to linger in your mind. Here are nine vintage horror movies that are creepy (but not too scary!) that you can watch this October!

1950s

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” 1956

Set in the fictional town of Santa Mira, California, mysterious alien-type plants fall from space and grow into large seed pods, each one having the capability of developing into a visually identical copy of a human. This film was chosen in 1994 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” It’s available to watch on Roku, a premium subscription with Amazon Prime and Apple TV!

“House on Haunted Hill,” 1959

Frederick Loren and his wife Annabelle invite five people to their house for a haunted house party. Whoever among the guests stays in the house for one night will earn $10,000. With its transformative use of gimmicks, House on Haunted Hill has left an incredible mark on cinema as its use of psychological suspense and supernatural elements has cemented it as a horror classic. It’s available to watch on Tubi, Pluto TV and Amazon Prime Video!

“The Bad Seed,” 1956

After a little girl’s rival at school mysteriously dies, her mother suspects that her daughter may be responsible. This film is notable for popularizing the ‘evil child trope,’ that is very common in horror movies today. Additionally, this film was nominated for three Academy Awards; Nancy Kelly was nominated for Best Actress, Eileen Heckart and Patty McCormack both nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Harold Rosson was nominated for Best Cinematography – Black and White. It’s available to watch on Tubi, Sling TV and Apple TV!

1960s

“Psycho,” 1960

An absolute horror classic and considered one of the greatest films of all time, Psycho centers on a secretary on the run for embezzlement and she takes refuge at a secluded motel owned by a mysterious man and his overbearing mother. This film is iconic for many reasons; it has the infamous shower scene, it set a new level of acceptability for sexuality in American films and has been considered to be one of the earliest examples of the slasher film genre. Additionally, Psycho was nominated for four Academy Awards; Alfred Hitchcock for Best Director, Janet Leigh for Best Supporting Actress, Joseph Hurley, Robert Clatworthy and George Milo for Best Art Direction – Black and White and John L. Russell for Best Cinematography – Black and White. It’s available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV!

“The Haunting,“ 1963

A doctor by the name of John Markway assembles a team of people who he thinks will prove whether or not the infamous Hill House is haunted or not. In 2010, The Guardian newspaper ranked this film as the 13th-best horror film of all time. A very interesting and notable feature of this film is that it’s known for including a lesbian character and the film was one of the first Hollywood motion pictures to depict a lesbian woman as feminine, and not predatory. It’s available to watch on Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV!

“Wait Until Dark,“ 1967

Audrey Hepburn stars as a recently blinded woman who is terrorized by three men while searching for a heroin-stuffed doll they think is in her apartment. “Wait Until Dark” is listed on the American Film Institute’s list of 100 Years…100 Thrills, which is the list of the top 100 most exciting movies of American Cinema. Audrey Hepburn also earned an Academy Award nomination for this film! It’s available to watch on Tubi, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video!

1970s

“Don’t Look Now,“ 1973

A married couple grieving the recent death of their young daughter are in Venice when they meet two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and brings a warning from beyond. This film is an exploration of the psychology of grief and the effect a child can have on a relationship. The film is also renowned for its innovative editing style, its recurring motifs and themes and is considered a classic and influential work in horror. It’s available to watch on Pluto TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video!

“Dawn of the Dead,“ 1978

During a zombie epidemic, two SWAT team members, a traffic reporter and his TV executive girlfriend seek refuge in a secluded shopping mall. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest horror films ever made and has garnered a large cult following over the years. It’s available to watch on Amazon Prime!

“Halloween,“ 1978

If you’re going to watch any of these movies, you have to watch this one! (It’s literally called Halloween!) Fifteen years after killing his sister on Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. In 2006, “Halloween” was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being culturally, historically or aesthetically significant. This film also integrated and elevated classic horror film tropes, such as ‘The Final Girl.’ It’s available to watch on Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV!

Old scary movies like these may not always make you jump out of your seat like today’s scary movies. However, there’s something so uniquely eerie and entertaining about old scary movies. Sure, the special effects might look a little cheesy and the ‘terrifying’ moments might not exactly send shivers down your spine, but the direction, the atmosphere, the storytelling and the creativity in these classics are what makes them so special. The slow-burn tension and mood these films emanate still create a sense of creepiness all these decades later. As a lover of old movies in general, I think it’s important to appreciate old movies, not just for the history and the groundwork they paved for today’s horror, but also for their timeless ability to entertain and unsettle, even if you might chuckle at a cheesy scare or two!