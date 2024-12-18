Trump vs. the Climate Clock: What to Expect

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Climate Clock: the horrific countdown displayed all around the world exhibits the critical window of time that we have before the climate is destroyed beyond repair. Governments across the globe race against this clock to repair the ozone layer, produce net zero carbon emissions, decrease plastic use and more.

President Biden and his administration have done some of the most influential work in the realm of climate safeguarding by signing the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, setting the national goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and formalizing it through the Paris Agreement, releasing an updated Methane Action Plan and continuing to fight for increased environmental protections through the final months of his term as Commander in Chief.

Despite these major steps made nationally by the Biden Administration, there is a new barrier ahead, instilling fear in the potential for climate salvation: former and future President Trump.

So, what are Donald Trump’s plans for our environment? Starting off strong, our president-elect has named former Representative Lee Zeldin of New York to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency in his cabinet. Upon his appointment, Trump made many rather questionable claims surrounding his policies, ultimately stating Zeldin would maintain “the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.” This, of course, is not a factual statement. In reality, Zeldin has no real experience working with the environment.

Based on Zeldin’s previous campaigns, which received more than $400,000 from oil and gas companies, he has strongly supported expanding the fossil fuel industry, encouraged increased fracking and advocated for large amounts of oil extraction. After announcing his plans to join Trump’s cabinet, Zeldin made clear that he would make “energy dominance” and “rolling back regulations” on business some of his top priorities.

These statements are backed by his history of voting against environmental protections during his time in Congress, including voting against the transformative Inflation Reduction Act and providing supporting Trump’s pulling out of the Paris Agreement.

The Trump Administration has laid out many policies in their infamous governance blueprint, Project 2025, comprising 150 pages of information on how they plan to ruin the environment. First and foremost, the Trump Administration plans to eliminate landmark climate laws, including the Clean Air Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and the Antiquities Act.

The administration would also like to see an extreme increase in fossil fuel development and mining on public lands. They outline the desire to maximize gas and oil extraction, expanding and approving more pipelines (including the Willow Project) and exploiting lands such as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for increased profits. These actions would serve to discontinue the government’s involvement in positive climate efforts through the dismantling of previously-set environmental measures and feed the flames of climate-deniers.

As the climate clock ticks on, we begin to wonder: what does this mean for us? I do not have the answer, but it’s not looking too good. As many other countries look to the United States as a guiding figure for decision-making, Trump’s presidency will more than likely cause a chain reaction of lessening climate measures throughout the world, causing the clock to speed up immensely.

So, how can we slow down the ticking of the climate clock to combat the Trump Administration and help save the planet?

The most straightforward response would be to get involved. We are running out of time, so it’s vital to consider volunteering with environmental organizations such as the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund, donating to climate-positive efforts and, most importantly, researching! It’s so important to stay educated to understand what the future holds and vote accordingly.

Together, let’s stop the clock and restore our climate.