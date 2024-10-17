The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, true crime has transcended its niche to become a cultural phenomenon, captivating massive audiences through podcasts, movies, novels and more. While it attracts a diverse following, surveys and studies indicate a particularly strong affinity among women, including myself.

I listen to at least three true crime podcast episodes from my favorite shows on an average day of work. It is, quite frankly, the only type of podcast I consume, and it has been for over a year. I have listened to conversations about hundreds of cases. But what drives this fascination for me and many fellow women? How do we explain this paradoxical relationship?

The answer to this question lies within psychological, sociocultural and emotional factors that contribute to women’s love for true crime.

On a superficial level, true crime stories offer the typical escapism and thrills of a classic horror movie. A particular type of adrenaline rush comes with the macabre and unknown. However, many researchers agree that the more profound fascination is driven by women’s natural empathetic nature and the ability to feel for the victims, who are, more often than not, other women.

According to Psyche magazine, women experience a pervasive fear of gendered violence and consuming true crime can help them understand and prevent victimization in their personal lives. The female desire to feel safe and secure in a constantly threatening world seems to manifest as an interest in learning what to look out for. Psychology Today discusses how many single women have looked to true crime media for tips on how to protect themselves from stranger attacks or how to detect sociopathic tendencies in a potential male suitor.

Listening to such stories can present women with an opportunity to work out their own fears concerning vulnerability. Furthermore, true crime fans worldwide have formed a strong community of intellectual conversation and shared interest. Such interactions can provide additional support and a safe space for women to discuss crime, justice and personal experiences.

I identify with all the points discussed above, but I also harbor a strong interest in the psychological anomalies of many perpetrators in these cases. The way that these criminals think and approach typical social or personal situations compared to the average person is hauntingly fascinating. Most podcasts and novels explore motivations, fears, moral dilemmas and why perpetrators may act as they do. This complexity appeals to me as someone who enjoys exploring human nature.

Overall, the correlation between women and true crime is a complicated interplay that reflects patterns of empowerment, curiosity and emotion. I have frequently felt that my strong interest in true crime indicates something wrong or disturbed about myself.

It is crucial to have such conversations to clarify not only to those who do not participate but also to the fans themselves that this interest is normal. By understanding this trend, we can uncover deeper insights about societal attitudes towards crime and the human psyche — and even put my mind at ease as to why I can’t stop listening to such gruesome stories!