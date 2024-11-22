Top 5 Holiday Beauty Deals You Can’t Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Attention beauty lovers and early-bird holiday shoppers! It’s almost that time of year when we brave the sales chaos for the ultimate steals—and this Black Friday, the beauty industry is bringing the heat. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or for loved ones, these top deals are too good to ignore. Here are today’s holiday beauty steals at the top 5 beauty retailers.

Macy’s

If there’s something Macy’s is good at, it’s gift sets, which give the most bang for your buck in their catalog. Many makeup sets have a combined value of over $100, but you can snag them for prices starting at $20!

One item that really caught my eye was the Macy’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar. It features skincare, makeup and fragrances from a variety of brands.

Another deal that I predict will be a crowd-favorite is the Anastasia Beverly Hills 3-Pc. Rose Metals Deluxe Set, which includes an eyeshadow palette, a brow gel and a mascara.

Sephora

At this moment, Sephora hasn’t announced their Black Friday deals. However, they have a holiday gift guide on their website with a variety of categories to help you narrow down items based on your needs (best-sellers, under $25, minis, advent calendars, etc.).

One of the best deals Sephora is offering is a perfume sampler set. This set allows you to try a variety of perfumes and comes with a voucher to redeem a full-size bottle of your favorite scent from the set.

Sephora is also doing Cyber Week instead of Cyber Monday for deals.

Ulta

Ulta is currently offering an early Black Friday deal with weekly deals on skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care. This week’s (Nov. 17 – 23rd) highlights include 30% off Billie Eilish items, 30% off Lancome and up to 40% off select fragrances.

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deals start on November 21st and run through November 29th. It looks like they have a limited amount of makeup on sale, but rather beauty tech such as lighted mirrors, hair curlers, nail lamps, etc.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals start on November 21st. They are offering a free gift when you purchase certain makeup sets. This Dior one is a good example.

No matter what’s on your beauty wishlist this holiday season, these deals are the perfect excuse to treat yourself or check off some gifts for loved ones. From luxury fragrances to must-have makeup sets, there’s something for everyone at unbeatable prices. Happy shopping, and may your holiday season be as flawless as your beauty haul!