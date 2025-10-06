To the Girls Applying for Their First Co-op

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hopeless. That is the word I would use to describe my co-op application journey. I’m not sure why I assumed that as soon as I applied to all these companies, they would respond instantly. I must’ve really thought that my résumé was special. Hello, reality check: I look just like everyone else on paper. With so many students applying for the same opportunities, the competition is intense.

I’m looking for a position in healthcare, specifically a clinical role. These jobs are very difficult to land without prior experience, so nailing the interviews is crucial. The interviews I’ve had so far have been pretty different from what I expected; none lasted more than 15 minutes. Most interviewers gave me a brief rundown of the job, maybe mentioned a few details from my résumé and then asked if I had any questions. That was it. I was prepared for a typical 30-minute interview with the standard 10 questions, so this really threw me off. I figured they already had an idea of who they wanted to hire and were simply checking that I was normal. I was sadly mistaken, receiving rejection after rejection. No one wanted me. This left me confused; I genuinely thought the interviews had gone well. I had great conversations and was excited about every aspect of the jobs I interviewed for. But obviously, I was doing something wrong, because I just couldn’t nail down any offers.

At this point, I have applied to nearly 100 jobs on NUworks, which is the maximum number of applications allowed. I am almost at the limit, and still nothing. I have fallen into a rut where I am beginning to doubt myself, feeling like I’m not good enough or that I should have worked harder to make my résumé stand out. It’s especially hard to see so many of my peers announce co-ops while I struggle just to get an interview.

During this process, I have done a lot of reflection. I remind myself that this process is my own, and it’s perfectly fine to move at my own pace. The company you work for isn’t what matters; any experience is good experience. Of course, I would love to receive an offer from a well-known hospital or company, but realistically, it might not happen, and that’s OK. Focusing on yourself is the most important thing. I am under a lot of stress, so finding outlets that allow me to relax and take my mind off the job search is extremely important for maintaining sanity. For me, this has meant watching a lot of reality TV.

I know that waiting is hard (trust me, I’m still waiting), but you’ve got this! Don’t fixate on how others are doing or whether your friends have co-ops, because honestly, it doesn’t matter. This journey is your own. Trust the process. One final piece of advice: Don’t spend time on LinkedIn! It’s a scary place. But seriously, someone will recognize that you are a great fit for their company. Don’t just jump at the first opportunity that comes your way. Stay true to your interests and a career path that you could genuinely see yourself pursuing. The perfect job is waiting for you, so don’t lose hope!