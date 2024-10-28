Tips from a shopaholic on how to avoid the typical Halloween overconsumption!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Halloween is a fun time of year for me; I love playing pretend for the night. In the past, this time of year would require me begging and pleading with my mother to go to Party City to comb through the walls of costumes on display to find one I was happy with, but now it has evolved to scrolling on TikTok to find an idea I like. People always talk about the problem of finding their costumes, but the real trouble begins the day after Halloween when you don’t need it anymore.

Over 5.4 kilograms of textile waste is produced by Halloween each year in the United States. This waste is obviously not sustainable, so what are the shopaholics of the world to do? What am I supposed to do in class if not online shopping? Halloween is a challenge, but there are a few ways to cut down on one’s typical costume consumption.

Thrifting

The first way is an obvious one and you probably hear it all of the time. Thrifting is by far the best way to shop sustainably. But it can be really hard. I don’t have the time to go to a thrift store during the day and comb through rack upon rack of clothes, trying to find a specific item. Well, the internet brainiacs have made it far too easy to stay at home now. Before you go to Amazon this spooky season, try Poshmark and Depop first! If you have an idea of the type of item you want, both apps make it very easy to filter down to precisely what you’re looking for. You don’t need to scroll through the entire feed you’re given. If you need a white skirt, look up the exact white skirt you need. More often than not, it will be there.

Utilize What You Already Have!

The second way is equally as obvious. Look in your own closet! When you start to think about your costumes, consider what items you already have. When you think of different costumes, think back to what’s sitting at home—especially something you never wear. If you have a bright red dress just collecting dust, work backward and use it! Look on Pinterest and Google for characters that wear red dresses. Many costumes have the same base; it’s all in the accessories. Going along the same vein, ask your friends or parents if they have something you can borrow. Pro tip: moms usually have crazy pieces just sitting there and are just randomly precisely what you’re looking for; don’t write them off!

Refer to Online Shopping

I get it. Despite these tips, staying off of TikTok shop or Amazon is still hard when what you need is right there and oh-so-convenient. It would be utterly hypocritical for me to sit here posturing about overconsumption and never do it. We are all human. Don’t beat yourself up too much if you have to buy a specific item online or from a store. If you find a top you love, you can buy it, but make sure you can re-wear it! You might not re-wear the Buzz Lightyear leotard, but you can always re-wear a green skirt.

But I have one last piece of advice, and if you take anything from this article, I hope it’s this: where will I wear this? Whenever I shop, Halloween or otherwise, I ask myself, “where and when will I wear this?”

Taking just a minute to think about what your wardrobe would look like with that item is important to keep yourself from buying everything. I have a rule: if I like something, I put it in my cart and wait 2-3 weeks before buying it. More often than not, I don’t end up buying it.

Halloween emphasizes single-use activity, and shopping for the holiday creates more junk. You’ll like your costume more if you like the individual pieces you wear. I hope these tips help reduce your consumption this year and (hopefully) save you a buck.