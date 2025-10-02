This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“This Podcast Will Kill You”: my favorite way to learn about disease biology, history and random facts to horrify my friends. Like, did you know that people used to purposefully get their babies sunburnt? This podcast won’t kill you, but all the topics discussed by hosts Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke definitely can. Each episode focuses on diseases, medications, poisons, viruses, bacteria or medical mysteries, unpacking the topic from every angle: how it works, spreads and has shaped history. These episodes leave me equal parts terrified and enlightened. And yet … I can’t stop listening. There’s something so interesting about the history of medical discoveries and the weird, winding paths that got us to where we are today. But maybe that’s just me. So, if you’ve ever wanted to hear more about what could kill you, here’s a list of my favorite episodes to date.

1) “Ep 128 Skin Cancer: We love and fear the sun”

The sun: friend or foe? This episode breaks down the perceived risks and benefits of sun exposure, its link to skin cancer, the science of UV radiation and how sunscreen works (did you know there is a difference between sunscreen and sunblock?). The Erins also discuss how attitudes about being in the sun and tanning have shifted over time. Guess what? It’s not consistent with the amount of research we have on the sun. You’ll also hear why people used to leave their babies in the sun to burn.

2) “Ep 150 Norovirus: Tip of the poop iceberg“

I had norovirus once — the worst experience of my life — but it didn’t stop me from listening. This episode breaks down the dreaded germ that causes us to become violently ill, examining the qualities that make it spread so quickly and sicken us so rapidly. The hosts unpack the history of its original name, the “winter vomiting disease,” and the crazy clinical trials done to test strains of the virus. If you have a strong stomach and want to be disgustingly fascinated, this episode is for you.

3) “Ep 120 Acetaminophen/Paracetamol: Pain. Killer.”

If I were to choose a favorite episode, it would be this one. Did you know that acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol, one of the most commonly used medications worldwide, is a pharmacological mystery? Scientists still aren’t exactly sure how it works in the body. Crazy, right? This episode dives into that mystery, plus the bizarre story behind acetaminophen’s discovery, the infamous Tylenol murders and how those crimes completely changed consumer drug safety (i.e., sealed packaging). It combines true crime, public health, science and history perfectly. If you choose to listen to any episode, this is the one I suggest.

4) “Ep 139 Supplements: ‘This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA'”

You know those supplements that TikTok swears will fix your gut, help you lose weight, make you a genius and change your life overnight? They’re everywhere (including TikTok Shop), promising everything — but are they actually doing anything? In this episode, Erin and Erin dive into the truth about supplements: what they are, what they can and can’t do and how (or if) they are regulated in the United States. Spoiler alert: They’re not regulated by the FDA. So, who’s regulating them? Listen to find out more.

5) “Special Episode: Philip Eil & Prescription for Pain”

How did Paul Volkman go from being a highly educated physician-researcher to serving four consecutive life sentences? Hint: It had something to do with his role in prescribing illegal pain medications. This special episode deviates from the normal biological breakdown and historical exploration of the subject at hand, with special guest journalist Philip Eli outlining Volkman’s actions while situating them within the context of the opioid epidemic. If you are interested in the crossover between public health and criminal justice, this episode is for you!