The Ultimate Guide to a Perfect Staycation  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Going on a vacation can be a substantial financial burden, and planning a trip takes lots of effort. However, we all deserve to enjoy some time off and relax. A staycation, a vacation in your hometown, is a fantastic alternative to save your wallet, reduce stress and encourage you to explore local experiences you ignore in your everyday, busy life.

Over winter break, I took it upon myself to become an expert staycationer. Using the top five lessons and tips I learned, a staycation can be as fun and refreshing as a typical vacation.

Set the Right Mindset:

A staycation will never be as good as a vacation if you do not commit to treating it as a real vacation. Avoid everyday responsibilities like household chores and work emails to stick to your relaxation and enjoyment goals. A strategy that helped make this time feel more intentional was to create a rough itinerary for each day. A rough plan prevented me from overthinking what I wasn’t doing and allowed me to relax.

Create a Vacation Atmosphere at Home:

One of the best aspects of a traditional vacation is staying at a hotel. Before your staycation begins, declutter and tidy your space to create a more relaxing environment. If you have the means, invest in supplies to build a hotel vibe in your living space. For example, buy a new bedding set to make your bed just as comfortable as a hotel bed, purchase candles to add a good smell to your space, or shop for a cute new outfit, just as you would before traveling.

Plan Fun Activities:

It is so easy to ignore local attractions in our everyday lives, so act like a tourist during your staycation. The best activities include visiting museums, parks and a new restaurant or cafe. Check out TikTok for travel vloggers’ recommendations on hidden gems in your area. If you have more cash to spend, try booking a massage at a spa, going to a wine tasting or even spending a night in a fancy, local hotel.

If staying at home is more your jam, trying new experiences on a more low-key scale is still fun. Try cooking a new recipe or ordering takeout from a new restaurant. I found it especially fun to try new cuisines to recreate the experience of trying new foods on a vacation. You can recreate a spa environment at home by doing a facial, taking a long and relaxing bath and practicing meditation. Make sure to set pleasing mood lighting and music to really get into the spa atmosphere.

Unplug from Technology:

If you are anything like me, it can be tempting to spend free time scrolling social media, which can eventually lead to doom-scrolling and a spike in anxiety. To stay present, try to limit screen time during your staycation. Although you might feel unproductive, setting this intention before your staycation will allow you to be offline guilt-free. One helpful tip is to set up an out-of-office email reply so that others understand they will not get a reply until you return.

Treat yourself:

Although a staycation is less expensive and high maintenance than a traditional vacation, it is still an opportunity to treat yourself. Budgeting to set aside a little extra money for small indulgences like a new book, a cozy blanket or a sweet treat can make your experience feel more special. Also, it is essential to give yourself permission to rest, sleep in and take naps if you need to, but be mindful of what activities make you feel your best and the most refreshed. If too much indoor time makes you restless, venture out and explore. The most important thing is to reflect on what brings you joy and embrace those moments without pressure. Listen to your body and mind, be flexible and avoid overplanning because sometimes, the best moments can come from simply going with your flow.

A staycation isn’t just about staying home; it’s about recharging, rediscovering your surroundings and indulging in the simple joys of life. Whether you’re pampering yourself with a spa day, exploring hidden gems in your city or just unplugging from the daily grind, a well-planned staycation can leave you feeling just as refreshed as a getaway. The key is to be intentional: set boundaries, prioritize relaxation and make time for fun. So, start planning your perfect staycation; you might find that the best escape is right where you are.