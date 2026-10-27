The Ozempic Effect: How Ozempic Has Reshaped Beauty Standards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2026, GLP-1 use and diet culture continue to gain popularity among young adults, with those ages 18 to 25 making up the fastest-growing group of users. Why are we seeing this rise? Could there be lasting consequences? Why have we shifted away from the narrative of body positivity?

For decades, there has been a cultural obsession with women’s weight and size, reinforcing the idea that they must meet certain ideals to be deemed “pretty and popular.” Throughout the 2010s, however, the body positivity movement gained momentum, challenging these expectations and advocating for greater acceptance of different body types. One notable example was the #EffYourBeautyStandards campaign, launched in 2013 by plus-size model and activist Tess Holliday. The movement quickly gained traction, encouraging people of all ages, sizes and backgrounds to challenge conventional beauty standards and embrace their appearances.

In 2011, Vogue Italia featured plus-size models on its cover, subverting the fashion industry’s traditionally narrow understanding of beauty. Similarly, plus-size model Ashley Graham helped bring greater visibility to diverse body types through mainstream fashion campaigns, including work with H&M and Swimsuits For All, becoming the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2016. Representation extended beyond fashion, too. Mattel introduced Barbie dolls with more diverse skin tones, body types and occupations the same year, allowing more youth to see themselves reflected in the childhood staple.

However, with the rise of GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, the cultural emphasis on body positivity has shifted back toward thinness as the beauty ideal. For many young women, this regression can reinforce the idea that being skinny is the key to social approval and validation, particularly as weight-loss treatments become more accessible through websites and online applications. Although Ozempic is a prescription medication used to help manage blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes, its purpose has been distorted, instead increasingly associated with the pursuit of thinness in popular culture.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have long been linked to body image concerns among young users, and weight-loss marketing adds another dimension to these pressures. Advertisements across social media promote a variety of products, from prescription injections and pills to supplements marked as weight-loss gummies. In 2025, Serena Williams, one of the most accomplished and influential female athletes, became an ambassador for the telehealth company Ro, sharing her experience with GLP-1 medications for weight loss. Given Williams’ influence as an athlete and advocate for women in sports, her endorsement may shape how young women perceive these medications. Promotion from high-profile public figures can contribute to the idea that weight loss is something women should strive for.

Ozempic is all around us. Personal conversations with young women ages 18 to 20 have exposed just how pervasive its influence messaging has become. Each individual that I spoke with expressed interest in using Ozempic to reach their desired weight. Some of these women, including close friends, emphasized feeling that they “needed” Ozempic to become “as skinny as possible.” One even expressed that “the gym isn’t enough,” and told me that she wanted more.

To me, these conversations reflect how deeply the pressure to achieve a certain body type has become embedded in our culture and how consuming the pursuit of thinness can be. Every woman I spoke with also expressed some dissatisfaction with her appearance, identifying features of her face or body that she wished she could change. For some, these insecurities began as early as age 10. Their experiences showed me how early beauty standards can take hold, shaping the way young women see themselves long before they begin considering weight-loss medications.

But what are GLP-1 medications actually doing inside the body?

Ozempic works by mimicking a naturally occurring gut hormone called GLP-1, which helps regulate blood sugar levels, slows digestion and shrinks appetite. This slower digestion prolongs the feeling of fullness, reducing how much food individuals feel they need to eat. However, the medication can also cause side effects, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Weight loss may also involve the loss of muscle mass, rather than fat alone, potentially affecting physical strength. Even after treatment ends, some people may regain much of the weight they lost.

One effect I found particularly interesting was “Ozempic face,” a term used to describe a hollowed or sagging facial appearance associated with substantial weight loss. The criticism surrounding “Ozempic face” reflects a larger contradiction in the beauty standards imposed on young women. Even as women face mounting pressure to be thin, they are still disparaged for changes in appearance that can come with weight loss. The pursuit is endless; there’s always another beauty standard to live up to.

Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and worth is not determined by a number on a scale. Society needs to move away from the idea that women must be skinny to have value and instead embrace the differences that make every woman unique. We need to champion body positivity rather than continue to promote unhealthy standards that harm women in the long run.