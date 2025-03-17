The MVP Move You Didn’t See in Super Bowl LIX 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

After his historic performance in Super Bowl LIX, the spotlight has never shone brighter on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The game’s MVP has reached the pinnacle of the sport, receiving praise for both his on- and off-field moves.

On the field, Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, showcasing his exceptional skills with 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a record-setting 72 rushing yards for a quarterback.

But his most impressive play is happening off the field with the all-female management team he’s built around him. In an industry long dominated by men, Hurts has made a choice to be represented by a powerhouse team of women at Klutch Sports Group. From his agent to his marketing and communications strategists, every key member of his inner circle is helping him break barriers while staying true to his values. “I admire anyone who puts their head down and works for what they want,” Hurts said. “And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same praise as men. They deserve the flowers too.”

Leading the charge is Nicole Lynn, Hurts’ agent and career strategist. Lynn, a trailblazer in her own right, reached out to Hurts with a simple Instagram DM: “Have you picked an agent? If not, I’d love to link.” That message was the start of a groundbreaking partnership. She was the first Black woman to represent a top three NFL Draft pick in 2019 with Quinnen Williams and the first Black woman to represent a player at the Super Bowl in 2023. Lynn negotiated a record-breaking five-year, $255 million contract extension for Hurts in 2023, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at that time.

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter, with experience at ESPN and Madison Square Garden, leads public relations for Jalen Hurts, ensuring his image remains as strong off the field as it is on it. Rachel Everett, his marketing manager, drives brand strategy and secures lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre and Gatorade. Jenna Malphrus, senior client manager, oversees his day-to-day affairs, keeping operations seamless behind the scenes.

At the helm of his communications strategy is Chantal Romain, whose expertise in media relations and player programs helps shape Hurts’ presence in the sports world. Whether coordinating interviews, handling crisis communications or strategizing major announcements, Romain ensures Hurts stays at the forefront of the conversation while maintaining his authenticity and integrity.

By surrounding himself with a team of trailblazing women, Hurts isn’t just redefining success on the field — he’s changing the game off it, too. In an industry where representation and leadership have long been male-dominated, his decision to entrust his career to an all-female team sends a powerful message. It’s a testament to his belief in talent over tradition and his commitment to breaking barriers for himself and the next generation. Hurts’ all-female team isn’t just a footnote in his career — it’s a statement.