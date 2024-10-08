This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

When it comes to fragrance, it can be nearly impossible to find a scent appropriate for the season or time of day that is simultaneously special and unique to you, all while staying in a reasonable price range for the college girls who are balling on a budget.

Thankfully, autumn is the one time of the year when you can experiment with scent, exploring fresh and fruity fragrances towards the end of the summer and venturing into darker, woody and sultry notes as spooky season rolls around. Coming from an absolutely perfume-obsessed girly, here is the ultimate hot-girl guide to eight of the best fall fragrances on the market.

Jazz Club, Replica by Maison Margiela

Starting off strong, Jazz Club by Maison Margiela is arguably the best autumn-girl scent. Jazz Club replicates the moody aura of an underground jazz club, lit dimly by candles and lamps. The top notes of neroli and lemon serve as an alluring introduction and are followed by the darker, cozier middle and base notes of rum, tobacco, vetiver and vanilla. Technically a men’s scent, Jazz Club is the ideal unisex fragrance, which has the woody and smoky vibes of a cologne, perfectly paired with a gourmand sweetness as the scent settles on the skin and wears throughout the night.

Price range: $35- $135

When I would wear it: On a coffee date, to a nice dinner, or on a cold autumn evening 🌙

Sandalwood, Ind. from Urban Outfitters

Next on the list is Sandalwood by Ind., available from Urban Outfitters year-round. Sandalwood is another lovely unisex fragrance, a sweeter, more gourmand (and much more affordable) version of Margiela’s Jazz Club. Sandalwood is a subtle way to wear a woody aroma, which can often be too overpowering for daily wear. Its notes include sandalwood and vanilla, similar to Jazz Club, but are paired with more low-key and cozy scents such as cashmere, jasmine and incense. Overall, Sandalwood poses as the perfect subtle but sexy fall fragrance.

Price range: $24

When I would wear it: To class, at a bonfire, or after getting cozy in PJ’s 🍂

Euphoria, Calvin Klein

Euphoria by Calvin Klein is the ultimate fall and winter fragrance for anyone looking to upgrade to a more sophisticated array of scents. With four different variations of the same basic scent notes (Euphoria Eau de Toilette, Euphoria Eau de Parfum, My Euphoria Eau de Parfum and Euphoria Intense Eau de Parfum), Euphoria poses as an incredibly intense and complex scent, more appropriate for nights out on the town and special events. The primary scents are woody, floral and amber, with notes of dark fruits (pomegranate & persimmon), mahogany and black orchid. Even the names of the notes themselves convey the alluring, feminine and powerful energy that Euphoria radiates, thus making it the ultimate femme-fatale fragrance.

Price range: $34-$114

When I would wear it: On a date, to a nice dinner, or thrift shopping at an antique store 🍁

Vanilla 28, Kayali

As a fan-favorite vanilla perfume, Kayali’s Vanilla 28 is a beautiful gourmand vanilla scent that is perfect for the colder months of the year. Vanilla 28 contains top notes of vanilla orchid and jasmine, drying on the skin as a warm and musky scent, with middle and base notes of brown sugar, amber, patchouli and musk. Vanilla is a perfect note to pair with the cozy and woody aromas of autumn and can provide a nice sense of comfort and security as the seasons change, helping you adjust to the chaos of the fall semester.

Price range: $29-$138

When I would wear it: Grabbing coffee with girlfriends, to class, or before bed ☁️

Coco Noir, Chanel

Next on the list is the iconic Coco Noir by Chanel, described by Chanel as “intimate, seductive and intensely brilliant…. a contemporary expression of magnetic sensuality told in a modern ambery fragrance.” Coco Noir will last you days, projecting from the very first spritz in the morning until you wash your clothes at night, the scent lingering on as an ambery haze of seduction and sweetness. Aside from the sleek and stunning bottle, Coco Noir brings to the table citrusy top notes of orange, bergamot and grapefruit, drying into the middle notes of jasmine and rose (both of which are beautifully sophisticated scents) and finally settling into its plethora of beautiful base notes, including sandalwood, vanilla, cloves and musk. The opening array of citrus scents is not often seen paired with base notes of gourmand vanilla or clove, but as always, Chanel makes it work. Coco Noir is and will remain a beautiful and timeless fall staple.

Price range: $108-$172

When I would wear it: To a meeting, exploring the city, day or night 🖤

Taunt, Dedcool

To the girls who want a warm, cozy, vanilla hug in a fall fragrance, Taunt or “Fragrance No.1″ by DedCool will be your new best friend. Taunt opens with vanilla, amber and powdery scents, with unique dew drop and bergamot top notes. The fresh and dewy opening notes can be compared to the calming scent of rainwater, relaxing the senses and flowing into a cozy base of vanilla and a medley of floral notes. DedCool describes Taunt as a creamy and alluring perfume “that feels like a coming-of-age story” with the same energy of autumn high school football games, Halloween parties and exciting new crushes. Rather than a sweet and straightforward vanilla-based perfume, Taunt is a perfectly flirty vanilla scent composed of more balanced and rounded-out vanilla notes paired with the youthful, feminine and fresh aromas of dew drops and blackcurrant.

Price range: $30-$90

When I would wear it: At a Friendsgiving, wandering a farmer’s market, or to a Halloween party 🎃

Nomade, Chloé

The iconic house of Chloé, famous for generating timeless feminine fragrances, came out with Nomade in 2018, another woody, fresh and girly fragrance that is perfect for autumn. It opens with a cacophony of beautiful, nature-inspired accords, including wood, oakmoss, citrus and a floral medley. Upon first smelling Nomade, I was immediately reminded of a spa, the fresh and deeply intricate notes intertwining to resemble something similar to eucalyptus leaves, only lighter and sweeter. It’s a complex scent designed to evoke women’s sense of adventurous femininity, empowerment and inspiration, with a beautiful combination of base notes, including sandalwood, white musk and patchouli. Nomade is a unique and gorgeous scent that would be the perfect addition to any shelf of fall perfumes.

Price range: $39-$162

When I would wear it: Walking in the woods, journaling outside, or fresh out of the shower 🌿

Madonna Lilly, Dedcool

Wrapping up our lineup is another DedCool perfume, Madonna Lilly. The scent is almost as beautiful as the name, opening with an interesting combination of sandalwood and black pepper, settling into notes of cardamom, moss and amber. Despite this intimidating blend of rich and woody scents, Madonna Lilly is the ultimate fresh-girl fragrance, with an alluring, androgynous edge resulting from the top note of sandalwood. Madonna Lilly would be perfect on a crisp autumn day, a couple spritzes lasting you into the cold autumn nights as it clings to your fuzzy sweater. Madonna Lilly is the kind of scent you put on your wrist once and keep returning to smell: it’s that good.

Price range: $30-$90

When I would wear it: Exploring the streets of Paris, to a business meeting, or hiking in the mountains ⛰️