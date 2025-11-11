The Experience That Made Me a Football Fan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I was never really invested in sports. When I was younger, I played field hockey and lacrosse, but I did not feel particularly passionate about either. In Boston, sports games are right at my fingertips: Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins — there are so many opportunities right in the city. I have gone to a few Red Sox games and one Bruins game, and I have to admit, it is exciting. There is nothing like being in the crowd amongst a bunch of die-hard fans. This might sound crazy, and I am a little embarrassed to admit it, but I don’t really attend sporting events because I love the sport itself. I go to the games because I love the vibe (and the hot dogs), not to mention getting to throw on a cute outfit. Honestly, I don’t even try to understand baseball, and I am still learning hockey, but the one sport I truly connect with is football.

I never knew why football is such an iconic American sport until I actually went to a game. My family is huge Buffalo Bills fans, and we even made the trip to see the Bills play the Jets at Gillette Stadium. We sat all the way at the top, and half of the time I could hardly tell what was going on, but I loved it. My adrenaline was pumping throughout the game, and it was exciting to be surrounded by so many passionate Bills fans. The Bills lost that game, but it did not matter because we all had a great time.

Fast forward to September 2025, and the Bills were playing the Jets again. Of course, my family wanted to go, and my sister scored us amazing tickets in the second row, right next to the end zone. When we showed up at the stadium that Sunday, we were pumped. I had never been that close to the front at any event, yet we were just inches from the field.

One thing about me is that at any sporting event I attend, there better be a hot dog in one hand and a bottle of water in the other. But for this game, I was feeling extra, so I had a hot dog in my hand and a box of chicken tenders and fries in my lap. It did not get any better than that. But what if I told you it did? Throughout the game, camera crews were filming, but we did not expect any of them to pan to us. You can imagine our surprise when one of the cinematographers turned her camera directly toward my family. We were jumping up and down like crazy people, but we got our 0.02 seconds of fame, and that was more than enough for me. To top it all off, the Bills beat the Jets 30-10 this time, and I have never been more proud to be a Bills fan.

The next day, my sister and I scavenged the internet to see if we could find any footage of us from the game. Sure enough, there was our 0.02 seconds of fame posted on the Bills’ official YouTube channel, and it is a great clip filled with jumping and screaming. Needless to say, I am the NFL’s newest fan … GO BILLS!