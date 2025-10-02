Taylor Swift’s Masters Battle: A Lesson in Intellectual Property for Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“You Belong with Me,” “Love Story,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off” — these iconic songs belong to one powerhouse artist: Taylor Swift. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard’s Woman of the Decade, Swift isn’t just celebrated for her musical talent, but also her courageous fight for artist rights, particularly in the realm of intellectual property.

The cornerstone of this fight has been Swift’s relentless pursuit to reclaim the masters, or original recordings, of her first six albums. Initially, when Swift signed with Big Machine Records as an ambitious young artist, her masters became the property of the label. This meant Big Machine profited substantially from her creative output, leaving Swift without complete ownership or control of her own artistic legacy.

After achieving immense success over a decade-long partnership, Swift sought ownership of her original recordings. Big Machine’s offer, however, presented her with restrictive conditions: To reclaim ownership of each of her earlier albums, Swift had to produce new albums exclusively for the label. Recognizing this unfair exchange, one that would trap her in an endless cycle of sacrificing future creative rights, Swift courageously declined the offer. Instead, she chose to chart a new course by signing with Republic Records, a label that offered her full ownership and control of all future music. Her decision was not about making money; it represented an assertion of her rights and independence as an artist.

The battle intensified dramatically when Big Machine Records unexpectedly sold her masters to Scooter Braun, a music executive notorious for conflicts with Swift, including allegations of bullying and manipulation. The masters later changed hands again when Braun sold them to Shamrock Holdings, but maintained contractual rights to profit from Swift’s music. Swift’s emotional and candid reaction highlighted the industry’s exploitative practices, making clear her betrayal by the business she had once trusted.

https://www.tumblr.com/taylorswift/185958366550/for-years-i-asked-pleaded-for-a-chance-to-own-my Taylor Swift details the emotional journey of losing ownership of her music catalog in a Tumblr post from June 30, 2019.

Advocating for artists’ rights has been a hallmark of Swift’s career. In 2014, she famously removed her music from Spotify, protesting the platform’s low royalty payments for artists. Similarly, she challenged Apple Music’s original policy of not paying artists during the free trial period, successfully leading to a reversal of the decision.

Moreover, Swift actively supports smaller artists by publicly highlighting their work. She has promoted emerging talents like Conan Gray by sharing his song “Wish You Were Sober” on her Instagram story and boosted artists such as YUNGBLUD by retweeting his cover of her song “Cardigan.”

Taylor talking about Conan Grays new album!

byu/trenchcoattrenchcoat inTaylorSwift Taylor Swift praises a track off of Conan Gray’s debut album in a 2020 Instagram story.

Taylor Swift’s masters battle serves as a powerful lesson for younger artists. Her fight underscores the critical importance of reading and understanding contracts before signing, even when offered fame and success. Swift has demonstrated the significance of being one’s own advocate, reminding upcoming artists that maintaining control over their creative work is not merely a business decision — it is a matter of artistic integrity and personal empowerment. As younger artists navigate the complexities of the music industry, Swift’s journey sends the vivid message that knowledge, self-advocacy and courage are key to building a lasting legacy of their own. So, before you put pen to paper, think deeply about the signature that could define your creative future.