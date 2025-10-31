Soundtrack for Spooky Season: The Ultimate Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every fall, I have two playlists on repeat: one for the semester, where I add my favorite songs of the moment to capture memories I can revisit later, and another filled with my favorite timeless autumn classics. When I think of songs that are fitting for the fall, I picture spooky, mysterious-sounding chord progressions, like something I’d want to hear at a Halloween party or walking down a cobblestone street in Boston. I also think of jazz, vintage comfort and nostalgia; music that reminds me of autumn childhood memories and grounds me in the songs that never lose their charm. With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of highlights from my autumn playlist, complete with everything from Lady Gaga to Nat King Cole. Happy listening, and happy spooky season!

Autumn Anthems

There are a few songs that consistently remain at the top of my fall playlist. They are the classic autumn anthems, the songs that everyone shuffles on once October arrives and the leaves begin to turn. No matter how many new tracks I add each year, these are the ones I always return to, blasting through my headphones on walks to class in October and November. Here are five iconic songs that make fall feel like fall:

Vintage Fall

Next up, we have the vintage tracks. Each time autumn rolls around, I’m reminded of childhood days spent jumping into piles of leaves and making paper-mâché turkeys in elementary school. I’m transported back to apple orchards in Virginia and the cozy nostalgia of watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” for the hundredth time with my family (a movie that never gets old). So, here are six vintage fall tracks that exude nostalgia and make you want to curl up with a blanket, a book and a mug of apple cider:

Autumn Pop

Every Halloween, I love to channel my inner femme fatale energy and dress up in a costume that’s fun, spooky and sultry. Whether I’m going solo or coordinating with friends, certain songs from iconic artists never fail to put me in that vampy, baddie Halloween mood so that I’m feeling confident for a night out. Here are some of my favorite fall pop anthems to blast in your bedroom and scream along to with your girlfriends:

Fall Jazz

On crisp autumn evenings, there’s nothing I love more than listening to jazz. So many jazz songs just feel like fall — maybe it’s the warm and mellow tones or the timeless, comforting aura of the genre. I love jazz all year long, but something about listening to it in the fall is especially fitting. Whether I’m cooking dinner or meandering home from an evening class, there are a few autumn jazz tracks I never fail to queue on Spotify. Six of my favorites include:

Everyday Autumn

Finally, there are the songs you can’t quite explain, yet somehow still evoke feelings of autumn. It might be the spooky minor chord progressions, the color palette of the album cover or the foreboding lyrics — like “something bad is ’bout to happen to me” in Steve Lacy’s “Dark Red,” which reminds me of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel “Something Wicked This Way Comes.” To me, both give off that unmistakable fall energy. That being said, here are some songs that perfectly capture the autumn atmosphere:

While these are just a few of my favorites, there are countless songs that perfectly encapsulate the warm yet eerie feeling that accompanies autumn every year. Artists like Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey never fail to produce sexy, vampy tracks that make you feel like the beautiful but dangerous siren in a James Bond movie. Meanwhile, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole remain timeless autumnal jazz icons that hum in the background of dinner parties and cozy autumn evenings. Whether you’re channeling your inner child or emulating sultry, witchy Halloween vibes this year, you can’t go wrong with these fall classics that will never go out of style. Happy listening!