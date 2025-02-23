This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

For many college students, the root of their homesickness is how much they miss their pets. Whether it be a childhood dog, a family cat or any other pet, transitioning to a life without a four-legged friend can be difficult. So, if you are anything like me, you might be wondering if you should bring your cat to university. But is bringing a cat to college the right choice for your lifestyle?

To better understand how having my cat at school would affect my life, I talked with two students who live with their cats. Paige is a Northeastern student living in an off-campus apartment, while Sophie lives in a University of California, Berkeley student apartment. Their experiences shed light on how cats truly impact college life, highlighting both the pros and cons.

The benefits of bringing your cat to college:

Sophie’s decision to bring her cat to school was clear. Her family planned to adopt kittens, and Olive (her sweet grey shorthair) “does not mess with other cats.” Paige also took in her cat because of a family situation. So, for some families, this is the best solution for housing their pets without rehoming them.

When I asked Sophie about the best part of having Olive in her dorm, she immediately answered, “All the cat people want to meet her, so it’s a great icebreaker when I want to make a friend.” Sophie went on to talk about how knowing she has a calm, snuggle-filled environment to return to makes coming home after a stressful day so much better.

For Paige, the greatest benefit of having her cat in her apartment is the schedule it creates for her. Paige described her life as “having more structure now [because] she’s on a feeding schedule, so it encourages me to have more of a routine.” Caring for another creature helps one stay organized and puts their responsibilities into perspective.

The challenges of having your cat at college:

Both Sophie and Paige discuss how having a cat is more of a time commitment than one might think. Paige advised, “I would recommend it, but only to those who are experienced with cats or spend enough time at home. People with cats in college tend to think they’re a low-effort pet, but they should probably be putting more effort in.”

They also both discussed the financial burden of having a cat. Sophie mentioned how expensive pet food, litter and vet visits can be, especially without the help of a parent. Paige noted that tools like a litter genie and an automatic feeder, though significant financial investments, have allowed her to spend all day away from her apartment “without worrying about her. And, I have a roommate who she’s comfortable around, which helps to limit the amount of time she’s alone.”

Sophie warned that having a cat in such a small space can feel claustrophobic: “The first week, I had her litter box in my closet until I moved it to the bathroom, and I feel like I can still smell it on some of my clothes.” When asked more about roommate dynamics, especially since the litter box is in a shared space, Sophie explained that Olive sometimes strains her relationships with her roommates. She recalled a time when she visited her boyfriend’s school for a weekend, and her cat had an accident in the living room of their dorm. She felt horrible that her roommate had to clean it and make sure Olive wasn’t sick. It’s crucial to have an open conversation with your roommates about their comfort level with a pet. Even if they like cats, allergies or concerns about shared responsibilities can still become an issue.

Is bringing your cat to college right for you?

If you are still wondering if you should heal your aching heart by bringing your furry friend with you to school, here are some critical questions to consider:

Does your housing allow pets, and is it a comfortable environment for a cat? Do you have the time and commitment to provide care, attention and enrichment? Are you financially prepared for pet-related expenses, including food, litter, vet visits and pet fees? Do you have a support system, like roommates or friends, who can help if needed?

For the right person in the right situation, bringing a cat to university can be a wonderful and cuddle-filled experience. Still, if you do not have the reasons, dedication, or support network, you might be better off volunteering at a cat shelter or visiting a cat cafe to spend time with feline friends.