Following Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some of my recent favorite sapphic novels! I adore walking through bookstores, but finding sapphic romances can be challenging, so I’ve compiled a list of all the books I’ve read so far (thank you, TikTok, for most of the list)!

‘Women’ by Chloé Caldwell (144 pages)

Just under 150 pages, this quick read explores discovering sexuality, difficult relationships and heartbreak. Working backward, the story follows a young writer who has moved across the country and falls for another woman nineteen years older than her and in a relationship. Painting an image of an identity in crisis and the complexity of sexuality, “Women” is the perfect read for this season.

‘Sunburn’ by Chloe Michelle Howarth (288 pages)

In 1990s Ireland, Lucy felt out of place, even within her friendships; the conventional idea of marriage and motherhood never interested her. During the summer, a spark ignites between her and her friend, Susannah, and they quickly fall in love. Afraid of her community’s reaction, she begins living a double life, hiding her true self from everyone but Susannah. With graduation approaching, she must decide whether she has the strength to leave everything she’s known to live freely.

‘Wild Things’ by Laura Kay (320 pages)

A group of friends give up their city apartments and boring jobs, and buy a house in the English country together. El has been hopelessly in love with her effortlessly cool friend, Ray, for years. El, Ray and their two closest friends, Will and Jamie, move to a broken-down house near a small English country village. While they have a great deal to fix, Lavender House is just what’s needed to create the queer commune of their dreams. Living together, El is forced to confront her feelings for Ray, contemplating whether this would ruin their friendship or blossom into something more.

‘Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend’ by Emma R Alban (368 pages)

Set in 1857 Victorian England, Gwen and Beth are best friends entering another season of balls. Due to Beth’s family’s limited resources, she only has this one season of dresses and balls to find a wealthy husband before she and her mother are kicked to the street, a tough ask for Beth. Gwen is on her fourth ball season with no intention of ever finding a husband as the only daughter of a playful earl. When the girls realize the pressure they’re under, Beth comes up with a genius plan to set up her widowed mother with Gwen’s father. After Gwen and Beth’s first attempt, they realize their parents seem to be holding a twenty-year-old grudge. When a wealthy viscount begins calling on Beth, their plan seems like it may fall apart. Gwen has to face the fact that she may have to share Beth with another or potentially lose her forever. This story is the perfect combination of Bridgerton and the Parent Trap.

‘She Gets The Girl’ by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick (384 pages)

Alex is chaotic and a complete flirt, while Molly keeps everything in her life controlled. When the two cross paths on their college campus, Alex discovers Molly’s secret crush and realizes they may have a common interest. If Alex can help Molly achieve her dream girl, her ex might realize she’s not a selfish flirt. The two follow a five-step plan to get their girls to fall for them, but things may take a different turn.

‘Something to Talk About’ by Meryl Wilsnerq (336 pages)

Hollywood tabloids declare a showrunner and assistant are dating after a photo of them laughing on the red carpet is released. This scandal threatens Jo’s upcoming movie and Emma’s promotion from assistant. Paparazzi follow them outside the office, a source feeds information to the media and their coworkers treat them differently. With the film’s launch approaching, the two spend more time together. Unexpectedly, Jo can open up with Emma. This leads to the realization that the rumor may not be so false after all, but is it worth provoking the gossip?

‘Forget Me Not’ by Alyson Derrick (320 pages)

Stevie and Nora live in a small, conservative town where they must hide their love. They plan to move to California after graduation, where they can be free. When Stevie has a terrible fall, she can’t remember anything from the past two years of her life, not even Nora. She finds herself in a life she doesn’t understand; she’s estranged from her parents, lying about work hours and dating a boy she doesn’t remember liking. Nora finds herself completely forgotten. They must find their way back together despite all odds.

‘The One True Me and You’ by Remi K England (272 pages)

When a pageant and a fandom convention occur in the same hotel, a pageant queen and fanfic author cross paths. For Kaylee, GreatCon is their first opportunity to explore their identity in a safe space. Teagan is focused on winning the $25,000 scholarship from the Miss Cosmic Teen USA pageant. Her interest in GreatCon causes her to sneak out, where she bumps into Kay, and they quickly form a connection. They must decide whether embracing their true selves is worth the risks of being spotted and having their secrets follow them home.

‘6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did)’ by Tess Sharpe (384 pages)

If you’re looking for a slow burn, this is the perfect book for you! Penny and Tate clashed their entire lives. With their moms being best friends, they grew up together, constantly bickering. When Penny’s mom decides to become a living donor for Tate’s mom, the families must combine households the summer before the girls’ senior year. For their moms, they make a pact to play nice and be the perfect daughters while their moms go through surgery. The only problem is that there’s a clear connection between the girls that they’ve always ignored.