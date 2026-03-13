Roses are Red, I Bought Them Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Candlelit dinner. Rose vase on the table. Holding hands … with myself.

That heartwarming time of the year has come and gone, leaving behind the bright pink and red decorations lining shelves, chocolates at double the price and TV commercials reminding us that “love is in the air.”

This year, though, I skipped the couple-themed frenzy and am continuing to treating myself instead.

Even with Valentine’s Day in the rearview, couples still manage to seem extra couple-y in the brisk winter air, especially on college campuses. Being single during these frigid times can feel a bit lonely at first, but it doesn’t have to. In fact, being single this time of year doesn’t have to mean missing out at all. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate yourself in a way that no one else can.

As someone who has spent most of my life single, I’ve learned that Feb. 14 doesn’t have to define the season. There is no better time to focus on myself, my happiness and the things that make me feel special.

During my first few years of high school, I was a typical hopeless romantic, nose buried in Colleen Hoover books (boy, was that a phase). Growing up watching Korean Dramas, I expected high school romance to be cinematic, with cute boys performing the classic K-drama wrist grab on me. Let’s just say, I soon learned that my standards were …unrealistic. Surrounded by couples slowing down hallway traffic by exchanging gifts, hugs and kisses, I often wondered what I had done wrong to be very, very single.

Spoiler: nothing.

Over time, I realized that Feb. 14 wasn’t a punishment. It was an opportunity. I didn’t need someone to make my day feel special — I could do that myself! I can create my own little celebration full of joy, indulgence and confidence, even after Valentine’s Day has passed.

From one single girl to all the other single girls out there, here are five ways to celebrate yourself all year round.

1) Treat Yourself Like a VIP

Who says chocolates need to come from a partner? This year, treat yourself like the absolute diva you are. Buy yourself one (or more!) boxes of those luxurious chocolates, create a spa day at home with a bubble bath and face masks, watch your childhood favorite movie for the 100th time or do literally anything that makes you feel happy. Indulgence doesn’t require a plus-one. It just needs you.

2) Take Yourself on a Solo Date

You don’t need a partner sitting across from you to enjoy a candlelit dinner at a fine dining restaurant. Even after Valentine’s Day, you can plan your own solo date filled with activities that make you happy. Take a walk in the park, go on a shopping spree, treat yourself to dinner at a fancy restaurant and end the night by watching that new movie you’ve been eyeing.

3) Make Your Own Self-Love Rituals

Buy yourself a bouquet of flowers, light a candle, take a long bath or slow dance solo in the living room to your favorite ballads. These little rituals you create for yourself can make you feel special in a unique way that no partner could replicate. Think of it as your own personal celebration. The best part? You are the guest of honor.

4) Spend Time with Friends

While the first three practices focus on flying solo, nobody ever said that self-love can’t be shared with your friends! Gather your besties for a Galentine’s-style hangout. Bake red velvet cookies together, dig into a heart-shaped cake and jump around to your favorite songs. Sometimes, the laughter and company of friends can feel sweeter than any romantic date could.

5) Document Your Day

Document the day like the main character you are. Snap pictures of your solo date, the gorgeous bouquet you bought yourself, every piece of chocolate you devoured, your lush spa experience or the hype party you had with your friends. And hopefully, years from now, your single days, Valentine’s or otherwise, will be remembered as the legendary self-love celebration you deserved.