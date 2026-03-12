Reframing the Runway: Apologia and Accountability in the ‘ANTM’ Documentary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nine-year-old me was glued to my TV as another episode of “America’s Next Top Model” played. I was addicted; I loved judging each contestant and marveling at every photoshoot. My dad was not as supportive of my obsession, mostly because it cost $2 per season. However, he understood, because he had watched the show when it originally aired live. So had my mom, my aunt and seemingly everyone else in the world. At its peak, “ANTM” drew an audience of over 100 million viewers, and the show’s creators knew how to hook viewers.

What “ANTM” understood better than almost any show of its era was that cruelty, when packaged alongside glamour, is impossible to look away from. Week after week, young women were weighed publicly, told their bodies were wrong, subjected to racially charged photoshoots and broken down emotionally, all while producers capitalized on their shared dream. And we watched. We ranked the contestants in our heads. We debated eliminations. We quoted Tyra. The show did not just reflect harmful beauty standards; it actively taught them to an impressionable generation, presenting thinness as the standard, whiteness as the default and humiliation as the price of potential success.

The documentary “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” was released Feb. 16 on Netflix. Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, it features sit-down interviews with creator and host Tyra Banks; executive producer Ken Mok; former judges Jay Manuel, Miss J. Alexander and Nigel Barker; as well as several past contestants.

“Reality Check” largely served as an outlet for anyone involved in the show’s creation to repair their image. Communication scholar William Benoit developed image repair theory, outlining strategies that individuals and organizations utilize when their legitimacy is attacked. Many of these strategies were employed by those who appear throughout the documentary.

Tyra Banks

Banks said a whole lot during her interview, but nothing all that substantial at the same time. Her answers consisted of little accountability and much ambiguity, leaving many questions unresolved.

The documentary’s most poorly handled sequence of events involves Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan, who describes being filmed during what she describes as a nonconsensual sexual encounter in Milan while blackout drunk. The production aired and framed the incident as a cheating scandal. When asked about it, Banks hesitates, then responds, “It’s a little difficult for me to talk about production because that’s not my territory.” This is a textbook example of defeasibility, a classic form of evasion of responsibility in which an individual claims that blame cannot fairly be attributed to them because the decision fell outside their area of control. The problem is that Banks’ occupational title was creator and executive producer, roles that encompass these production decisions. Furthermore, Banks later brought Sullivan onto her talk show and played the footage anyway, even after Sullivan told her backstage that she had never watched it and did not want to. Layered with defeasibility, she employs deflection, redirecting blame toward Ken Mok: “I’m not head of story, that’s Ken Mok.”

One of the show’s most popular memes comes from Banks’ blowup at Tiffany Richardson: “I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! How dare you!” Rather than simply apologizing for losing her temper at a young Black contestant on national television, she contextualizes the moment as an expression of her own experiences as a Black woman navigating a hostile industry, framing her fury as displaced frustration born of systemic struggle. This explanation reflects the strategy of transcendence, an approach that seeks to reduce the offensiveness of an act by situating it in a more noble context. In this case, it attempts to recast a moment of cruelty as a moment of racial solidarity. For most viewers, however, it did not land.

Banks deploys minimization when discussing Dani Evans’ teeth, downplaying the severity of the incident: “Hindsight is 20/20 for all of us. It just so happens that a lot of the things that are 20/20 for me happened in front of the world.” When confronted with the show’s escalating controversies, she shifts to audience deflection, saying, “You guys were demanding it. And so we kept pushing more, and more, and more.” In both cases, the reasoning is the same: Responsibility flows outward, and she accepts her executive producer credit only when something positive is in question.

What is missing from Banks’ approach is any accountability, mortification, a penitential apology or corrective action. Rather than producing a true redemption arc, her participation in the documentary may have only intensified the backlash, demonstrating the importance of employing more accommodating image restoration strategies.

The Jays and Nigel Barker

Jay Manuel, Nigel Barker and Miss J. Alexander were all judges who were actively involved in “ANTM” and central to the show’s culture. All three were fired without direct warning. While their strategies differ, a commonality emerges: Each positions himself as someone with limited power.

Manuel’s primary strategy is deflection, redirecting the moral weight toward Banks by describing how he was cold-shouldered and professionally sidelined after expressing a desire to pursue other opportunities. His approach becomes more complicated when addressing how he handled the Cycle 4 race-change photoshoot. Manuel, whose parents grew up in South Africa, claimed that his family history made him deeply apprehensive. He was, by his own account, visibly uncomfortable. Yet he did nothing, arguing that it was not his job to intervene; this is defeasibility at its core. With both knowledge of the production plan and a platform, silence becomes a choice.

Barker’s strategy is more disciplined and effective. His response to the Shandi Sullivan revelations — expressing genuine shock, calling it a “low point” for “ANTM” and carefully noting that he had no knowledge of the incident — exemplifies defeasibility. His remark that “those aren’t the decisions I would’ve made, but perhaps that’s why I’m not the producer of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’” is subtle differentiation, drawing a clear line between his judgment and the judgment of those in charge.

Miss J. Alexander suffered a stroke, fell into a five-week coma and lost the ability to walk and speak in late 2022. He is continually working to recover, and both Barker and Manuel visited him in the hospital, while Banks did not. Alexander’s situation creates a narrative of suffering. The trio’s reunion at the end of the documentary showcases how close and genuine their relationship is. It functions as a bolstering presence, not for the show’s legacy, but for their friendship and humanity. It softens how audiences remember all three of their roles.

The Production Team

Ken Mok’s defense of the Sullivan incident, framing the show as a documentary in which contestants were told cameras would roll regardless of circumstances, is an example of defeasibility. This logic failed to protect the 19-year-old. Mok acknowledged that the team “scaled back” the footage in a “significant way,” which functions as a quiet corrective action. While there should have been clearer limits in place, his admission indicates that some limits were eventually applied. The documentary’s broader framing, which situates the failures of “ANTM” within the pressure of ratings and network competition, is another defeasibility argument.

What “Reality Check” ultimately reveals is how practical image restoration can be as a practice. The most commonly deployed strategies were transcendence, minimization, defeasibility and displacement, all of which audiences have been most fluent in identifying. Banks’ participation generated more backlash than sympathy because viewers could see the tactics unfold in real time. However, while Banks and Mok receive the majority of the criticism, it is important not to overlook the involvement of the Jays and Barker, as they did not speak out either.

Banks closes out the documentary by saying, “I feel like my work is not done. You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25.” All I can really say in response: We were not rooting for this.