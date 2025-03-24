The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

One of my favorite things to do is create a Spotify playlist for each month, so I can later reflect on what I was listening to during different moments in time. I love looking back at my music taste to see how it has evolved and maybe even get a glimpse into my changing mentality over time. Each playlist typically contains about 5 to 10 hours of music, and I pick a special picture from the month to use as the cover. I can confidently say that I take pride in my curation of music on Spotify.

Now that February has come to a close, I thought I would spread the love I felt for my music by sharing some recommendations. Below are a few of my favorites from last month, and I hope you enjoy them, too!

Bless the Telephone – Labi Siffre

This is the ultimate love song. The short yet sweet track captures the purest form of love there is. The smooth blend of the melody and lyrics creates the most heartwarming love song imaginable.

In the Long Run – The Staves

My best friend recommended this song to me, and I am forever grateful she did. It is the perfect song for those who see love as timeless and enduring. The lyrics beautifully encapsulate the idea that love is a journey, and it is so perfectly written.

You Love Me – Kimya Dawson

This is such a sweet little love song. It beautifully conveys the feeling of being guarded and afraid to express yourself until you finally meet the person who helps you open your heart. It is the perfect song for when you feel genuine love from someone.

Sister Golden Hair – America

I absolutely love this song. Beyond its fun melody and tune, the song tells the story of an individual who may not seem like the ideal partner but still feels authentic love for the person they’re addressing. It perfectly depicts how, even when someone struggles to express their love, it doesn’t mean that they don’t feel it deep in their heart.

The Man in Me – Bob Dylan

My boyfriend played this song for me when we first started dating in 2023. I’m a huge Bob Dylan fan, but this one quickly rose to the top of my list. The soulful and heartfelt song perfectly depicts the transformative power of love. Every time I listen to it, I get goosebumps.

Another Bob Dylan song, of course. Whenever I listen to this song, I imagine I’m sitting by a campfire in Acadia, Maine. The lovely tune tells a bittersweet story about saying goodbye and moving on from a failed relationship, but even though it’s over, everything will be okay. It’s just so beautiful.

Life Goes On – The Sundays

I love the sound of this song; it thoughtfully and beautifully depicts that even when times are tough, life continues. I will always recommend any song by The Sundays.

simple things – runo plum

I saw this song live at a Searows concert last summer at The Sinclair in Cambridge. I had never heard of the artist, but the second she started singing, I was drawn in by her mesmerizing voice. I love this song so much that I began learning it on the guitar. The heartfelt lyrics emphasize how finding joy in small moments makes life worth living.

The Blonde – TV Girl

I love TV Girl with my whole heart. I started listening to the band in the spring of my senior year of high school, so their music is especially nostalgic for me. This song is one of my favorites. I just love the dreamy, body-levitating flow of this song.

Okay, I’ve been waiting for the release of this song since I first heard it leaked on TikTok over a year ago. It has always been one of my favorite SZA songs, but the “just SZA” version made me fall even more in love with it.

Music has a beautiful way of capturing moments in time and reminding us of who we were at different points in our lives. As I reflect on February, I’m appreciative of the songs that kept me company and brought meaning to little moments in time. I hope that at least one of these songs resonates with you, whether it becomes a new favorite or just adds something special to your next playlist.