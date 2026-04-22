Reflecting on my College Years at Northeastern

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Enjoy your college years while they last. Before you know it, you will graduate and enter the real world.”

That’s what every adult told me when I started college, and they were right. Before I knew it, I blinked, and now I’m a senior at Northeastern University, just one week away from graduation.

Am I ready to graduate and enter the real world? Yes and no.

I will not miss the long evenings spent studying for exams and scrambling to finish homework, but what I am going to miss are the moments in between. The late-night conversations I had with my roommate, the spontaneous food runs, getting ready to go out with my girls, the pregames and all of the other fun, small moments that make college feel special. Of course, these things don’t disappear after graduation, but it’s different when you’re in college.

Over the past four years, I have met so many new people, built incredible friendships and experienced the highs and lows that come with them. I have gone through tough friendship breakups, joined amazing clubs and learned how to live on my own outside of dorm life for the first time. I also survived my first situationship in my 20s, which was fun … for the most part.

Every moment has shaped who I am today. Although some memories are not the fondest, I still value them because each one has been a learning experience about communication, friendships, relationships and perseverance. I learned that no problem can be solved without communication and that not every question will receive an answer you want. Other times, not getting an answer is the answer — it’s your sign to move on!

One of the biggest hardships I faced during my time at Northeastern was searching for my first co-op. I went through countless rounds of interviews, none of which ultimately offered me a position. I was mentally and emotionally exhausted because I felt like all the effort I put in was going to waste. But it didn’t. I finally received a co-op offer in May, after the semester ended, from the 13th company that I interviewed for. The experience taught me that things often work out in the end, so there’s no use stressing over what I can’t control, like the job market. Instead, I can take things one step at a time, setting small goals to achieve each day and enjoying the present.

Despite the challenges, my time at Northeastern has been nothing short of amazing. Turning 21 only made it better! Suddenly, I felt like I was on top of the world because more opportunities were waiting around every corner. And once all of my friends hit that milestone too, everything became even more exciting. Going out together, ordering fun drinks, taking cute Instagram-worthy photos and dancing the night away made me forget about all of my worries. A night out with my girls is always the cure for a bad day or a slump.

So no, I don’t think I’m fully ready to leave this chapter behind yet. I’m not ready to give up my title of college student and transition to having the “young adult with a full-time job” title. But I am ready for what comes next — creating new memories and navigating life after graduation. There will be ups and downs, but I know I won’t face them alone. With the support of my family and friends, I’ll eventually overcome whatever life throws at me. Until then, I will soak up all the time I have left in the city and make the most of my final days as a Northeastern student.