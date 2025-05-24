Ramadan As A College Student: New Traditions, New Community

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ramadan is a mental, physical, emotional and spiritual reset. It’s a month in which Muslims around the world fast — abstaining from food and water — from dawn till dusk. I was fortunate to spend the first week at home for spring break, but when I returned to school, like many others, I experienced my first Ramadan away from home.

Observing Ramadan as a college student is an interesting experience. Not only do you have to navigate your daily routine, classes and responsibilities, but you also have to find time for reflection and personal growth while managing periods of low energy.

One thing that helped me tremendously was the community I found at Northeastern. Organizations like the Islamic Society of Northeastern University (ISNU) and the Pakistani Student Association (PakSA) hosted numerous Iftars (the meal to break fast), collective prayers and fundraisers. These events provided a sense of belonging and helped me feel more at home.

A Typical Day of Fasting

(Note: The exact prayer times shift slightly each day, so these are rough estimates.)

5:20 a.m. – I wake up, eat a date for Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal), drink a bottle of water (ideally), wash my face, pray Fajr and go back to sleep.

9:00 – 9:30 a.m. – I wake up for class, do my skincare routine and get ready for the day.

9:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – I attend classes and meetings, squeezing in homework whenever possible, knowing I won’t have much time at night.

3:15 p.m. – This is when I start to feel my energy dip. I pray Dhuhr, try to complete more homework and mentally reset. I remind myself there are only a few more hours until I break my fast!

5:30 p.m. – I start getting ready for Iftar. If PakSA is hosting an event, I head there early to help set up. I excitedly ask my roommate for outfit advice and then choose a cute traditional Pakistani outfit for the night. Before leaving, I pray Asr and head to the venue, usually on campus.

6:00–6:30 p.m. – I meet my friends in the dorm lobby and walk to the event together. After checking in, we help set up decorations and arrange the catered food.

7:00 p.m. – We break our fast with a date and water, then move to the next room to pray Maghrib together.

7:30 p.m. – By this time, everyone has prayed and started eating. Although spending Ramadan away from home for the first time was difficult, I’m grateful I got to share it with the new family and community I’ve found here.

9:00 p.m. – Lowkey, my favorite part of the day—I head to the gym for a quick lift and then play basketball. Depending on the day, I usually go with friends and play pickup until around 11:30 p.m. to midnight.

11:30 p.m.–12:00 a.m. – I grab a quick smoothie or protein shake, head home, shower, do my skincare routine (very important) and wind down. I pray Isha, read some Quran (both in English and Arabic) and then read my current favorite book, “Secrets of Divine Love,” before going to sleep.

(Depending on my class schedule the next day, I aim for 8–9 hours of sleep.)

Growth Through Ramadan

Looking back, I grew as a person this Ramadan, which is my ultimate goal. I developed healthy mental, physical and spiritual habits that I hope to maintain year-round. Ramadan is a time to reflect, reset and form new habits to integrate into daily life. The goal isn’t perfection – it’s about improving more each year. I’m grateful for my progress this year and excited to grow further and get even more involved in the community next year!